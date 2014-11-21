版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五 22:27 BJT

Latin Grammys ceremony

Aneeka perfoms "Ojo Por Ojo". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aneeka perfoms "Ojo Por Ojo". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Aneeka perfoms "Ojo Por Ojo". REUTERS/Mike Blake
1 / 22
Ricky Martin performs "Adios". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ricky Martin performs "Adios". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Ricky Martin performs "Adios". REUTERS/Mike Blake
2 / 22
Venezuelan/Canadian singer and songwriter Mariana Vega poses with her Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Venezuelan/Canadian singer and songwriter Mariana Vega poses with her Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Venezuelan/Canadian singer and songwriter Mariana Vega poses with her Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
3 / 22
Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake
4 / 22
Uruguayan musician Jorge Drexler poses with his Record of the Year award for "Universos Paralelos" and Best Singer/Songwriter award for "Bailar En La Cueva". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Uruguayan musician Jorge Drexler poses with his Record of the Year award for "Universos Paralelos" and Best Simore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Uruguayan musician Jorge Drexler poses with his Record of the Year award for "Universos Paralelos" and Best Singer/Songwriter award for "Bailar En La Cueva". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5 / 22
Wisen (C) performs "Control" with Chris Brown (R) and Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wisen (C) performs "Control" with Chris Brown (R) and Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Wisen (C) performs "Control" with Chris Brown (R) and Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake
6 / 22
Carlos Vives performs "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar" with Marc Anthony (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Carlos Vives performs "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar" with Marc Anthony (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Carlos Vives performs "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar" with Marc Anthony (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake
7 / 22
Juanes performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Juanes performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Juanes performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
8 / 22
President Barack Obama is shown on a large screen as he delivers his immigration speech from the White House before the start of the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

President Barack Obama is shown on a large screen as he delivers his immigration speech from the White House bmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
President Barack Obama is shown on a large screen as he delivers his immigration speech from the White House before the start of the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
9 / 22
Person of the Year Joan Manuel Serrat poses backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Person of the Year Joan Manuel Serrat poses backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Person of the Year Joan Manuel Serrat poses backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
10 / 22
Pepe Aguilar performs "La Ley Del Monte". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pepe Aguilar performs "La Ley Del Monte". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Pepe Aguilar performs "La Ley Del Monte". REUTERS/Mike Blake
11 / 22
La Original Banda El Limon de Salvador Lizarraga, featuring Rio Roma, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

La Original Banda El Limon de Salvador Lizarraga, featuring Rio Roma, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
La Original Banda El Limon de Salvador Lizarraga, featuring Rio Roma, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
12 / 22
Residente of Calle 13 performs "El Aguante". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Residente of Calle 13 performs "El Aguante". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Residente of Calle 13 performs "El Aguante". REUTERS/Mike Blake
13 / 22
Hosts Jacqueline Bracamontes and Eugenio Derbez perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Hosts Jacqueline Bracamontes and Eugenio Derbez perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Hosts Jacqueline Bracamontes and Eugenio Derbez perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
14 / 22
La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho, featuring Espinoza Paz, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho, featuring Espinoza Paz, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mikemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho, featuring Espinoza Paz, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
15 / 22
Nasri from the band Magic! bows to Marc Anthony after perforning "Cruel/Rude". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nasri from the band Magic! bows to Marc Anthony after perforning "Cruel/Rude". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Nasri from the band Magic! bows to Marc Anthony after perforning "Cruel/Rude". REUTERS/Mike Blake
16 / 22
Gabriela Carrasco, the widow of Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia, stands with their children Antonia (L) and Diego (R) after accepting his posthumous award for Best Flamenco Album for "Cancion Andaluza". De Lucia died in February 2014 in Mexico. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Gabriela Carrasco, the widow of Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia, stands with their children Antonia (more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Gabriela Carrasco, the widow of Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia, stands with their children Antonia (L) and Diego (R) after accepting his posthumous award for Best Flamenco Album for "Cancion Andaluza". De Lucia died in February 2014 in Mexico. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
17 / 22
Pablo Alboran (L) performs "Donde Esta El Amor" with Jesse & Joy. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pablo Alboran (L) performs "Donde Esta El Amor" with Jesse & Joy. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Pablo Alboran (L) performs "Donde Esta El Amor" with Jesse & Joy. REUTERS/Mike Blake
18 / 22
Mexican rock band Camila perfoms "Perdon" with Ricky Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mexican rock band Camila perfoms "Perdon" with Ricky Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Mexican rock band Camila perfoms "Perdon" with Ricky Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake
19 / 22
Yandel (L) performs "Plakito" with Farruko. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Yandel (L) performs "Plakito" with Farruko. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Yandel (L) performs "Plakito" with Farruko. REUTERS/Mike Blake
20 / 22
Colombian singer Carlos Vives poses with his Best Contemporary Tropical Album for "Mas + Corazon Profundo" and Best Tropical Song for "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Colombian singer Carlos Vives poses with his Best Contemporary Tropical Album for "Mas + Corazon Profundo" andmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Colombian singer Carlos Vives poses with his Best Contemporary Tropical Album for "Mas + Corazon Profundo" and Best Tropical Song for "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
21 / 22
Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake
22 / 22
