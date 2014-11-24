版本:
图片 | 2014年 11月 25日 星期二 00:15 BJT

Best of American Music Awards

Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space" during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Lorde performs "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
One Direction accepts the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Singer Adriana Grande and The Weeknd perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Iggy Azalea accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop album for "The New Classic" with producer T.I. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy present the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Fergie performs "L.A. Love (LaLa)". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Musician Wyclef Jean and the group Magic perform "Rude". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Actor Jaime Foxx presents the award for favorite rap/hip hop album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J. and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Musician Wyclef Jean performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer jumps while performing "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Singer Charli XCX performs "Fancy" and "Beg For It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
One Direction performs "Night Changes". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Lil Wayne performs "Lets Start a Fire" with Christina Milian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Singer Charli XCX reacts backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Jennifer Lopex performs "Booty" with Iggy Azalea. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Musician Luke Bryan poses backstage with his award for Favorite Country Male Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Fergie performs "L.A. Love (LaLa)". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Lorde stands with dancers after performing "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Members of One Direction celebrate as they rise to accept the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Actor Patrick Dempsey presents the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
5 seconds of Summer performs "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Actresses Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling present the Favorite Pop/Rock Artist - Male award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
The group Imagine Dragons poses backstage with their award for Favorite Alternative Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Jennifer Lopez performs "Booty". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
