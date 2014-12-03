版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 3日 星期三 10:05 BJT

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Model Behati Prinsloo presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Model Behati Prinsloo presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Model Behati Prinsloo presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Close
1 / 41
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Alessandra Ambrosio present creations.

Models Adriana Lima (L) and Alessandra Ambrosio present creations.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Alessandra Ambrosio present creations.
Close
2 / 41
A model presents a creation as singer Taylor Swift performs.

A model presents a creation as singer Taylor Swift performs.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation as singer Taylor Swift performs.
Close
3 / 41
A model presents a creation.

A model presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation.
Close
4 / 41
Models present creations at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Models present creations at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Models present creations at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Close
5 / 41
Singer Taylor Swift performs.

Singer Taylor Swift performs.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Singer Taylor Swift performs.
Close
6 / 41
Model Kelly Gale presents a creation.

Model Kelly Gale presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Model Kelly Gale presents a creation.
Close
7 / 41
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Close
8 / 41
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Close
9 / 41
Model Kelly Gale presents a creation.

Model Kelly Gale presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Model Kelly Gale presents a creation.
Close
10 / 41
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation.

Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation.
Close
11 / 41
A model presents a creation.

A model presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation.
Close
12 / 41
A model presents a creation.

A model presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation.
Close
13 / 41
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation.

Model Adriana Lima presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation.
Close
14 / 41
Model Lindsay Ellingson presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Model Lindsay Ellingson presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Model Lindsay Ellingson presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Close
15 / 41
A model reacts as singer Taylor Swift performs.

A model reacts as singer Taylor Swift performs.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model reacts as singer Taylor Swift performs.
Close
16 / 41
Models present creations at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Models present creations at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Models present creations at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Close
17 / 41
A model presents a creation.

A model presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation.
Close
18 / 41
Singer Ed Sheeran performs.

Singer Ed Sheeran performs.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Singer Ed Sheeran performs.
Close
19 / 41
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Close
20 / 41
Singer Ariana Grande performs as model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation.

Singer Ariana Grande performs as model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Singer Ariana Grande performs as model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation.
Close
21 / 41
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Close
22 / 41
A model presents a creation.

A model presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation.
Close
23 / 41
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Close
24 / 41
A model presents a creation.

A model presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation.
Close
25 / 41
Singer Taylor Swift performs.

Singer Taylor Swift performs.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Singer Taylor Swift performs.
Close
26 / 41
A model presents a creation.

A model presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation.
Close
27 / 41
Models present creations during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Models present creations during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Models present creations during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Close
28 / 41
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Close
29 / 41
A model presents a creation.

A model presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation.
Close
30 / 41
Singer Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Singer Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Singer Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Close
31 / 41
Model Sui He presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Model Sui He presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Model Sui He presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Close
32 / 41
A model presents a creation.

A model presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation.
Close
33 / 41
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Close
34 / 41
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Karlie Kloss presents a creation.

Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Karlie Kloss presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Karlie Kloss presents a creation.
Close
35 / 41
A model presents a creation.

A model presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation.
Close
36 / 41
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Close
37 / 41
A model presents a creation.

A model presents a creation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation.
Close
38 / 41
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Close
39 / 41
Singer Taylor Swift performs.

Singer Taylor Swift performs.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Singer Taylor Swift performs.
Close
40 / 41
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Close
41 / 41
重播
下一图片集
Best of American Music Awards

Best of American Music Awards

下一个

Best of American Music Awards

Best of American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

2014年 11月 25日
AMA red carpet

AMA red carpet

Fashion and style from the American Music Awards.

2014年 11月 24日
Latin Grammys ceremony

Latin Grammys ceremony

On stage at the Latin Grammys.

2014年 11月 21日
Hollywood Film Awards

Hollywood Film Awards

Highlights from the Hollywood Film Awards.

2014年 11月 17日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐