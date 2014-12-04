New James Bond cast
Actors Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of producmore
An Aston Martin DB10 car is unveiled on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new Jamemore
Cast members pose on stage with director Sam Mendes during an event to mark the start of production for the nemore
Actor Christoph Waltz poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond fimore
Actresses Monica Bellucci, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris pose on stage during an event to mark the start of prmore
Cast members applaud as actor Daniel Craig joins them on stage during an event to mark the start of productionmore
Director Sam Mendes poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond filmmore
A fly sits on the emblem of an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the nmore
Actors Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the nemore
Actor Rory Kinnear poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film more
Actress Lea Seydoux poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond filmmore
Actor Andrew Scott poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film more
A worker polishes an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bmore
Actors Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the more
Actor Dave Bautista poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond filmmore
Actors Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the more
Actor Ben Whishaw poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "more
Actor Daniel Craig poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film more
