Pictures of the Year: Entertainment
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their more
Kanye West performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathmore
A man is arrested by security as he tries to slip under the dress of actress America Ferrera (3rdR) as she posmore
Rihanna arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards at Lincoln Center in New York, June 2, more
Host Jay Leno looks at cue cards with actor Billy Crystal during a commercial break while taping the last epismore
Justin Bieber jumps from a quad bike at a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City, January 27, more
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron speak together prior to the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fmore
Russell Brand performs at his Messiah Complex show at Brixton Academy in London, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Oliviamore
Cate Blanchett arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlmore
Shia LaBeouf arrives on the red carpet to promote "Nymphomaniac Volume I" during the 64th Berlinale Internatiomore
Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall at the San Sebastian Film Festimore
The cast and crew of "Breaking Bad" pose backstage with their award for outstanding performance by an ensemblemore
Madonna arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Oscar nominated actor Barkhad Abdi from the film Captain Phillips conducts a phone interview after being nominmore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support more
Jennifer Lopez takes a "selfie" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014. REUTERmore
Lorde performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
Miss Switzerland 2014 Laetitia Guarino reacts after she won the Miss Switzerland beauty pageant on the Federalmore
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn, September more
Ellen Degeneres takes a group picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicmore
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Gamore
Director David O. Russell runs away with director Spike Jonze's Oscar as they joke on the carpet at the 2014 Vmore
Actor Dachi Orvelashvili poses during the photo call for the movie The President at the 71st Venice Film Festimore
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fumore
David Beckham gets slimed as he accepts the Legend Award from sons Cruz and Romeo during the Nickelodeon Kids'more
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett pose on the balcony of Brussels townhall after a news conference, ahead of their comore
Martin Scorsese arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera Houmore
Sarah Silverman poses with her Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for HBO's "Sarah Silverman: We more
Beyonce reacts as her husband Jay-Z carries their daughter Blue Ivy onstage to present the Video Vanguard Awarmore
Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the film American Hustle, peeks around an Omore
