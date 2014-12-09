版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 9日 星期二 10:36 BJT

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Karl Lagerfeld appears with models staging a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 30日 星期二
Rihanna arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards at Lincoln Center in New York, June 2, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 3日 星期二
Models present creations by designers Yassen Samouilov and Livia Stoianova as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for On Aura Tout Vu in Paris, January 20, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 20日 星期一
Models present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, January14, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 15日 星期三
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 collection for Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week, September 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 26日 星期五
A model presents a creation during the Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 3月 4日 星期二
Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 7日 星期五
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron speak together prior to the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show in Paris, July 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 7日 星期一
A model gets his makeup done backstage before Fred Sathal's show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collections in Paris, July 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 7日 星期一
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 3月 5日 星期三
Models sit on the catwalk as they present creations at the end of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week, September 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 25日 星期四
A model removes her shoes as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 16日 星期日
Models Charlotte Carey (L) and Devan Mayfield pose for a portrait before presenting creations by DKNY during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 10日 星期一
Models, including Kendall Jenner, present creations from the Dolce and Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week, September 21, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 21日 星期日
A model falls as she presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show in Paris, July 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 9日 星期三
A model has make up applied backstage before the BCBG Max Azria show during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 8日 星期六
Designer Betsey Johnson does a cart wheel following her show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 13日 星期四
A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 13日 星期四
Models pose for a photo before the HEYUANCIYE Hu Sheguang Collection show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 31, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 ready-to-wear collection for Valentino during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 30日 星期二
Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls present creations by Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show during Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 3月 3日 星期一
A model presents a creation by Laurel at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, January 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 16日 星期四
Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 8日 星期六
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 7日 星期五
A model wearing a wig waits backstage for the start of the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2014 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 17日 星期一
A model presents a creation from Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 22日 星期六
A model presents a creation of The Blonds during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 12, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 13日 星期四
First lady Michelle Obama cuts a ribbon to ceremoniously open the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, May 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 5月 5日 星期一
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collection for Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week, February 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 28日 星期五
Models present creations by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week, February 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 27日 星期四
Models present creations by Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, October 1, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Models at the end of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show for Chanel in Paris, July 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A model has her makeup and hair done backstage before the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2015 show during London Fashion Week, September 14, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Collections: Men in London, January 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 8日 星期三
Models present creations by Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week, September 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 26日 星期五
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 7日 星期五
Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 show for Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 21日 星期二
Models present creations from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 7日 星期五
