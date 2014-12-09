Pictures of the year: Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld appears with models staging a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 collection formore
Rihanna arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards at Lincoln Center in New York, June 2, more
Models present creations by designers Yassen Samouilov and Livia Stoianova as part of their Haute Couture Sprimore
Models present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, January14, 2014more
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 collection fmore
A model presents a creation during the Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, March more
Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New more
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron speak together prior to the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 smore
A model gets his makeup done backstage before Fred Sathal's show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-201more
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-more
Models sit on the catwalk as they present creations at the end of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten Spring/Summmore
A model removes her shoes as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Lonmore
Models Charlotte Carey (L) and Devan Mayfield pose for a portrait before presenting creations by DKNY during Nmore
Models, including Kendall Jenner, present creations from the Dolce and Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection dmore
A model falls as she presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2more
A model has make up applied backstage before the BCBG Max Azria show during New York Fashion Week, September 4more
Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presenmore
Designer Betsey Johnson does a cart wheel following her show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014.
A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, Februarmore
Models pose for a photo before the HEYUANCIYE Hu Sheguang Collection show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, Ocmore
Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Sprmore
Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls present creations by Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2more
A model presents a creation by Laurel at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, January 16, 2014.
Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashmore
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6,more
A model wearing a wig waits backstage for the start of the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2014 collectimore
A model presents a creation from Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week, Febrmore
A model presents a creation of The Blonds during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 12, 2014.
First lady Michelle Obama cuts a ribbon to ceremoniously open the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Costume Imore
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collectiomore
Models present creations by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 ready-to-wear collectionmore
Models present creations by Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collectmore
Models at the end of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show for Chanel in Paris, July 8, 2014.
A model has her makeup and hair done backstage before the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2015 show during Lonmore
A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collmore
Models present creations by Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection formore
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6,more
Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 show for Chanel in Parismore
Models present creations from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014more
下一个
Pictures of the Year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment pictures of 2014.
New James Bond cast
The cast and crew celebrate the beginning of production of "Spectre".
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Best of American Music Awards
Highlights from the American Music Awards.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.