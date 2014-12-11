版本:
Golden Globe nominees

The Imitation Game is among the Golden Globe nominees for Best Motion Picture, Drama.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Other nominees in the category include Foxcatcher.

Reuters / 2014年 5月 20日 星期二
Boyhood.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 14日 星期五
Selma.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 星期三
The Theory of Everything.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Steve Carrell is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Foxcatcher.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Other nominees in the category include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Imitation Game.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Jake Gyllenhaal for Nightcrawler.

Reuters / 2013年 9月 9日 星期一
David Oyelowo for Selma.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 星期三
Eddie Redmayne for the Theory of Everything.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Jennifer Aniston is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for Cake.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Other nominees in the category include Felicity Jones for The Theory of Everything.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Julianne Moore for Still Alice.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Rosamund Pike for Gone Girl.

Reuters / 2013年 1月 9日 星期三
Reese Witherspoon for Wild.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Birdman is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Other nominees in the category include The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 27日 星期四
Into the Woods.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 19日 星期日
Pride.

Reuters / 2009年 6月 8日 星期一
St. Vincent.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 7日 星期二
Ralph Fiennes is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Grand Budapest Hotel.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 27日 星期四
Other nominees in the category include Michael Keaton for Birdman.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Bill Murray for St. Vincent.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 6日 星期六
Joaquin Phoenix for Inherent Vice.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
Christoph Waltz for Big Eyes.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
Amy Adams is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Big Eyes.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 11日 星期二
Other nominees in the category include Emily Blunt in Into the Woods.

Reuters / 2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Helen Mirren for The Hundred-Foot Journey.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 5日 星期二
Julianne Moore for Map to the Stars.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 9日 星期二
Quvenzhane Wallis for Annie.

Reuters / 2013年 4月 15日 星期一
