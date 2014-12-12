The Interview premiere
Cast members James Franco and Seth Rogen pose during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, more
Security guards stand behind bicycle rails at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of thmore
(L-R) Writer Dan Sterling, cast member Seth Rogen, director Evan Goldberg and producer James Weaver pose durinmore
Guests pass through a security checkpoint at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of themore
Cast member Seth Rogen poses during the premiere of "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 20more
A security guard stands at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Intervimore
Cast member Randall Park poses during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California Decemore
Los Angeles Police Department officers and security guards stand behind bicycle rails at the entrance of Unitemore
Cast member James Franco poses during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California Decemore
A guest passes through a security checkpoint at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of more
Cast member Diana Bang poses during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California Decembmore
The marquee of United Artists theater on Broadway Street is pictured during the premiere of the film "The Intemore
Sony Pictures Entertainment co-chairman Amy Pascal poses during the premiere of "The Interview" in Los Angelesmore
Cast members James Franco, Charles Rahi Chun and Seth Rogen pose during the premiere of the film "The Interviemore
Security guards stand at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interviewmore
Cast member Seth Rogen and wife actress Lauren Miller pose during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in more
