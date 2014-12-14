版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 14日 星期日 12:58 BJT

Jingle Ball in New York

Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
1 / 25
Calvin Harris performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Calvin Harris performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Calvin Harris performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
2 / 25
Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
3 / 25
Singer Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Singer Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Singer Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
4 / 25
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
5 / 25
Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
6 / 25
Sam Smith performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Sam Smith performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Sam Smith performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
7 / 25
Gwen Stefani and Pharrell perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Gwen Stefani and Pharrell perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Gwen Stefani and Pharrell perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
8 / 25
Rita Ora and Iggy Azalea perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Rita Ora and Iggy Azalea perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Rita Ora and Iggy Azalea perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
9 / 25
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
10 / 25
Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
11 / 25
Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
12 / 25
Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
13 / 25
Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
14 / 25
Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
15 / 25
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
16 / 25
Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
17 / 25
Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
18 / 25
Iggy Azalea performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Iggy Azalea performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Iggy Azalea performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
19 / 25
Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
20 / 25
Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
21 / 25
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
22 / 25
Meghan Trainor performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Meghan Trainor performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Meghan Trainor performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
23 / 25
Gwen Stefani performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Gwen Stefani performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Gwen Stefani performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
24 / 25
Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
The Interview premiere

The Interview premiere

下一个

The Interview premiere

The Interview premiere

All is calm amid a political storm at the Los Angeles premiere of parody film "The Interview".

2014年 12月 12日
Golden Globe nominees

Golden Globe nominees

The nominees in the major categories.

2014年 12月 12日
Afghan Bruce Lee

Afghan Bruce Lee

An Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame.

2014年 12月 11日
Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top images from the runways and backstage in 2014.

2014年 12月 9日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐