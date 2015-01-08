版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 11:00 BJT

People's Choice red carpet

Actresses Beth Behrs (L) and Kat Dennings from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actresses Beth Behrs (L) and Kat Dennings from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actresses Beth Behrs (L) and Kat Dennings from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 39
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 39
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 39
Girl Group Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Girl Group Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Girl Group Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 39
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres arrives with her spouse, actress Portia di Rossi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

TV personality Ellen DeGeneres arrives with her spouse, actress Portia di Rossi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres arrives with her spouse, actress Portia di Rossi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 39
Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 39
Show hosts Anna Faris (L) and Allison Janney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Show hosts Anna Faris (L) and Allison Janney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Show hosts Anna Faris (L) and Allison Janney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 39
Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward," arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok )

Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward," arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok )

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward," arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok )
Close
8 / 39
Professional dancer Karina Smirnoff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Professional dancer Karina Smirnoff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Professional dancer Karina Smirnoff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 39
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 39
Actress Sadie Calvano from CBS comedy series "Mom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Sadie Calvano from CBS comedy series "Mom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Sadie Calvano from CBS comedy series "Mom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 39
Actress Ellen Pompeo, from the ABC drama series "Grey's Anatomy,". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Ellen Pompeo, from the ABC drama series "Grey's Anatomy,". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Ellen Pompeo, from the ABC drama series "Grey's Anatomy,". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 39
Actress Ariel Winter, from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Ariel Winter, from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Ariel Winter, from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 39
Actress Sarah Rafferty from USA Network's "Suits". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Sarah Rafferty from USA Network's "Suits". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Sarah Rafferty from USA Network's "Suits". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 39
Adrian Grenier, from the HBO series and upcoming film "Entourage". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Adrian Grenier, from the HBO series and upcoming film "Entourage". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Adrian Grenier, from the HBO series and upcoming film "Entourage". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 39
Actress Beth Behrs, from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Beth Behrs, from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Beth Behrs, from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 39
Country music group The Band Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Country music group The Band Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Country music group The Band Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 39
Singer Katharine McPhee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Katharine McPhee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Singer Katharine McPhee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 39
Actress Taylor Spreitler from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Taylor Spreitler from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Taylor Spreitler from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 39
Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 39
Actress Cote de Pablo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Cote de Pablo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Cote de Pablo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 39
Actress Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
22 / 39
Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
23 / 39
Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 39
Actress Lisa Edelstein from Bravo's "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Lisa Edelstein from Bravo's "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Lisa Edelstein from Bravo's "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
25 / 39
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley (R) of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley (R) of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley (R) of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
26 / 39
Actors Kelly McCreary and James Pickins Jr. from the ABC television drama series "Grey's Anatomy". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actors Kelly McCreary and James Pickins Jr. from the ABC television drama series "Grey's Anatomy". REUTERS/Danmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actors Kelly McCreary and James Pickins Jr. from the ABC television drama series "Grey's Anatomy". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
27 / 39
Producer Mark Burnett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Producer Mark Burnett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Producer Mark Burnett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
28 / 39
Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
29 / 39
Anthony Anderson, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Anthony Anderson, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Anthony Anderson, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
30 / 39
Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
31 / 39
Actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
32 / 39
Melissa McCarthy, from the sitcom "Mike & Molly". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Melissa McCarthy, from the sitcom "Mike & Molly". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Melissa McCarthy, from the sitcom "Mike & Molly". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
33 / 39
Actress Stana Katic, from the ABC drama "Castle". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Stana Katic, from the ABC drama "Castle". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Stana Katic, from the ABC drama "Castle". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
34 / 39
Actor Joey Lawrence from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Joey Lawrence from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actor Joey Lawrence from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
35 / 39
Sam Heughan, from the Starz drama series "Outlander". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sam Heughan, from the Starz drama series "Outlander". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Sam Heughan, from the Starz drama series "Outlander". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
36 / 39
Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
37 / 39
(L-R) Musicians Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman of the band "Fall Out Boy". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(L-R) Musicians Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman of the band "Fall Out Boy". REUTERS/Danmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
(L-R) Musicians Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman of the band "Fall Out Boy". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
38 / 39
Celebrity fashion designer Lloyd Klein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Celebrity fashion designer Lloyd Klein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Celebrity fashion designer Lloyd Klein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
39 / 39
重播
下一图片集
Celebrity breakups of 2014

Celebrity breakups of 2014

下一个

Celebrity breakups of 2014

Celebrity breakups of 2014

Celebrity couples who called it quits this year.

2014年 12月 17日
Jingle Ball in New York

Jingle Ball in New York

The biggest acts take the stage at Madison Square Gardens.

2014年 12月 14日
The Interview premiere

The Interview premiere

All is calm amid a political storm at the Los Angeles premiere of parody film "The Interview".

2014年 12月 12日
Golden Globe nominees

Golden Globe nominees

The nominees in the major categories.

2014年 12月 12日

精选图集

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐