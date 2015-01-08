People's Choice red carpet
Actresses Beth Behrs (L) and Kat Dennings from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Girl Group Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015.more
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres arrives with her spouse, actress Portia di Rossi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Show hosts Anna Faris (L) and Allison Janney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward," arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok )
Professional dancer Karina Smirnoff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sadie Calvano from CBS comedy series "Mom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ellen Pompeo, from the ABC drama series "Grey's Anatomy,". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ariel Winter, from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sarah Rafferty from USA Network's "Suits". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adrian Grenier, from the HBO series and upcoming film "Entourage". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Beth Behrs, from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Country music group The Band Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Katharine McPhee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Taylor Spreitler from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Cote de Pablo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lisa Edelstein from Bravo's "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley (R) of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Kelly McCreary and James Pickins Jr. from the ABC television drama series "Grey's Anatomy". REUTERS/Danmore
Producer Mark Burnett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anthony Anderson, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Melissa McCarthy, from the sitcom "Mike & Molly". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Stana Katic, from the ABC drama "Castle". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Joey Lawrence from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sam Heughan, from the Starz drama series "Outlander". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
(L-R) Musicians Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman of the band "Fall Out Boy". REUTERS/Danmore
Celebrity fashion designer Lloyd Klein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
下一个
Celebrity breakups of 2014
Celebrity couples who called it quits this year.
Jingle Ball in New York
The biggest acts take the stage at Madison Square Gardens.
The Interview premiere
All is calm amid a political storm at the Los Angeles premiere of parody film "The Interview".
Golden Globe nominees
The nominees in the major categories.
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.