People's Choice Awards

Kevin Hart, Josh Gad and Kaley Cuoco, from the film "The Wedding Ringer," take selfies as they take the stage during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting poses backstage with her award for Favorite Comedic TV Actress. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Iggy Azalea performs Beg For It. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Betty White accepts the favorite TV Icon award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Iggy Azalea accepts the award for favorite hip hop artist from presenter Dax Shepard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform Freestyle. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Show hosts Anna Faris and Allison Janney dance on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Stana Katic poses backstage with her awards for Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress and Favorite TV Crime Drama, both for CBS series Castle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Adam Sandler accepts the award for favorite comedic movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Cast member Johnny Galecki of The Big Bang Theory accepts the award for favorite TV show as cast and crew join him on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Melissa McCarthy accepts the award for favorite comedic movie actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Matt Bomer accepts the award for favorite cable TV actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Fall Out Boy perform Centuries. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Chris Evans accepts the award for favorite action movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Ben Affleck accepts the favorite humanitarian award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Heywood of Lady Antebellum accept the award for favorite country group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose with their award for the Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show for Outlander. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting accepts the award for favorite comedic TV actress from presenter Danny Jacobson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Ellen Pompeo accepts the award for favorite network TV drama for Grey's Anatomy as the cast stands onstage with her. Pompeo also won for favorite dramatic TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Country artist Hunter Hayes poses backstage with his award for Favorite Male Country Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Iggy Azalea performs Beg For It. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Chloe Grace Moretz accepts the award for favorite dramatic movie actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Fall Out Boy performs Centuries. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Actress Gina Rodriguez poses backstage with the award for Favorite New TV Comedy for The CW's Jane the Virgin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People's Choice red carpet

People's Choice red carpet

Red carpet style at the People's Choice Awards.

2015年 1月 8日
Celebrity breakups of 2014

Celebrity couples who called it quits this year.

2014年 12月 17日
Jingle Ball in New York

The biggest acts take the stage at Madison Square Gardens.

2014年 12月 14日
The Interview premiere

All is calm amid a political storm at the Los Angeles premiere of parody film "The Interview".

2014年 12月 12日

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

