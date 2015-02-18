版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 18日 星期三 09:05 BJT

NY Fashion week highlights

Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A model presents a creation during the Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models walk during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Models walk during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A model is prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
A model presents a creation from the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Models are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model is made up backstage before the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A model is made up backstage before the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations during a presentation of the Bobby Abley Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Models present creations during a presentation of the Bobby Abley Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
A model presents a creation from the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
A model presents a creation at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is reflected in a mirror while being prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A model is reflected in a mirror while being prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model rehearses before the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
A model rehearses before the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
