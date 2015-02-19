Getting ready for Oscar
A woman spray paints Oscar statues in a parking lot in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Fmore
Workers roll out a portion of the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dmore
An Oscar statue is seen at the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A worker hangs lights outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Preparations in front of the Dolby Theatre and along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tourists pose with a selfie stick in front of an Oscar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A worker seams the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners at Marc Friedland Cmore
A worker hangs lights next to an Oscar statue outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre.more
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, prepares to spray Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTEmore
Andrea Ramos assembles an Oscar announcement award card. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jaime Corrales assembles envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kemore
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Lmore
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pedestrians walk along plastic covered red carpet as they stroll through the arrivals area in front of the Dolmore
Andrea Ramos assembles an envelope bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Workers prepare the arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djamore
Workers build a grandstand for fans along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
下一个
NY Fashion week highlights
Highlights from the catwalk and backstage at New York Fashion Week.
Backstage at NYFW
Off the runway and behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.
Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary
Alumni and stars celebrate on the red carpet of the special broadcast.
Kanye West designs for Adidas
The rapper unveils his fashion collection designed in collaboration with Adidas.
精选图集
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.