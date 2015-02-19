版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 21:00 BJT

Getting ready for Oscar

A woman spray paints Oscar statues in a parking lot in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman spray paints Oscar statues in a parking lot in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Fmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A woman spray paints Oscar statues in a parking lot in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 20
Workers roll out a portion of the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers roll out a portion of the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Workers roll out a portion of the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 20
An Oscar statue is seen at the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An Oscar statue is seen at the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
An Oscar statue is seen at the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 20
A worker hangs lights outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A worker hangs lights outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A worker hangs lights outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
Preparations in front of the Dolby Theatre and along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Preparations in front of the Dolby Theatre and along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Preparations in front of the Dolby Theatre and along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 20
Tourists pose with a selfie stick in front of an Oscar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tourists pose with a selfie stick in front of an Oscar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Tourists pose with a selfie stick in front of an Oscar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
A worker seams the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A worker seams the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A worker seams the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 20
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners at Marc Friedland Couture Communications Studio in Los Angeles, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners at Marc Friedland Cmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners at Marc Friedland Couture Communications Studio in Los Angeles, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
8 / 20
A worker hangs lights next to an Oscar statue outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A worker hangs lights next to an Oscar statue outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A worker hangs lights next to an Oscar statue outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 20
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre.more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 20
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, prepares to spray Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, prepares to spray Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, prepares to spray Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 20
Andrea Ramos assembles an Oscar announcement award card. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Andrea Ramos assembles an Oscar announcement award card. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Andrea Ramos assembles an Oscar announcement award card. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
12 / 20
Jaime Corrales assembles envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jaime Corrales assembles envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kemore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Jaime Corrales assembles envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
13 / 20
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Lmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 20
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 20
Pedestrians walk along plastic covered red carpet as they stroll through the arrivals area in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pedestrians walk along plastic covered red carpet as they stroll through the arrivals area in front of the Dolmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Pedestrians walk along plastic covered red carpet as they stroll through the arrivals area in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 20
Andrea Ramos assembles an envelope bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Andrea Ramos assembles an envelope bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Andrea Ramos assembles an envelope bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
17 / 20
Workers prepare the arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers prepare the arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Workers prepare the arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 20
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
19 / 20
Workers build a grandstand for fans along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers build a grandstand for fans along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Workers build a grandstand for fans along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
NY Fashion week highlights

NY Fashion week highlights

下一个

NY Fashion week highlights

NY Fashion week highlights

Highlights from the catwalk and backstage at New York Fashion Week.

2015年 2月 18日
Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Off the runway and behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.

2015年 2月 18日
Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary

Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary

Alumni and stars celebrate on the red carpet of the special broadcast.

2015年 2月 17日
Kanye West designs for Adidas

Kanye West designs for Adidas

The rapper unveils his fashion collection designed in collaboration with Adidas.

2015年 2月 14日

精选图集

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐