New York Fashion Week highlights
A model presents a creation during the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, Febmore
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 comore
A model talks on his cell phone backstage before the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at more
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week Febmore
Fashionista Angel Mia Basenova poses for a photo following The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fasmore
Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17more
U.S. Vogue Edtior-In-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at Nmore
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashionmore
A model presents a creation during The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 18, more
Models present creations from the Skingraft Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February more
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week Februarmore
A model presents a creation from the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February more
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17more
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Weekmore
A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week Femore
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week Febmore
Models Maggie Laine, Hollie-May Saker and Jordan Barrett play in a box following the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter more
Clothes are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Weemore
Model Amanda Lepore arrives before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattmore
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week Febrmore
A model prevents hairspray from being sprayed into her eyes backstage before The Blonds 2015 collection show dmore
Models Tao Okamoto and Ming Xi attend the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Famore
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week Februarmore
Models present creations from the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 1more
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, Februarmore
A model presents creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week Fmore
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17more
Models present creations from the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16,more
A model holds a baby while being made-up backstage before the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at Nemore
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17more
Models present creations during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week Fmore
Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February more
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Weemore
A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashmore
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Weekmore
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 1more
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Weekmore
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week Fmore
Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, more
A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 1more
