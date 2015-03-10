版本:
图片 | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 21:40 BJT

Fashion at the Chanel Cafe

Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi (R) as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi (R) as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models Kendall Jenner (R) and Cara Delevingne (L) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Models Kendall Jenner (R) and Cara Delevingne (L) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Baptiste Giabiconi attends the German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Model Baptiste Giabiconi attends the German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
