Best of China Fashion Week
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Silk Road Star Cheng Yingfen Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
Araisara Sara Arai. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A child model is reflected in a mirror as a staff member applies make-up on her prior to the COMME TU ES Liu Jmore
Silk Road Star Cheng Yingfen Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
COMME TU ES Liu Jia parent-child outfit collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model waits for the Hu Sheguang show to begin. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese designer Hu Sheguang (C) acknowledges the audience after his show. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model takes a nap backstage before the Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contestmore
Silk Road Star Cheng Yingfen Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model waits for the Hu Sheguang show to begin. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model prepares backstage before the Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. Rmore
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model waits to apply make-up backstage before the Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designmore
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
Kid style at China Fashion Week
Pint-sized fashion hits the runway in Beijing.
iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet
The stars hit the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Asian Film Awards
The red carpet and backstage at the Asian Film Awards in Macau.
China Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Beijing.
精选图集
Mourning for Manchester
Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.