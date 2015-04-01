版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 09:14 BJT

Best of China Fashion Week

"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Silk Road Star Cheng Yingfen Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Araisara Sara Arai. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A child model is reflected in a mirror as a staff member applies make-up on her prior to the COMME TU ES Liu Jia Parent-child outfit collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Silk Road Star Cheng Yingfen Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
"BIFT (Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology)-ELLASSAY" scholarship awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
COMME TU ES Liu Jia parent-child outfit collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A model waits for the Hu Sheguang show to begin. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Chinese designer Hu Sheguang (C) acknowledges the audience after his show. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
A model takes a nap backstage before the Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Silk Road Star Cheng Yingfen Collection. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 28日 星期六
A model waits for the Hu Sheguang show to begin. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A model prepares backstage before the Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
A model waits to apply make-up backstage before the Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 25日 星期三
