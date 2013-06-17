Best of E3
Software designer Julian Kantor (L), who created "The Recital" takes a picture of Jonathan Feng (R) as he uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset to experience his program during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Attendees watch scenes from the game "Forza Motorsport 5" during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles,June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gamers play Pac Man on an Atari game console during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Conventioneers try out a karaoke booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A man playing the role of the character Kratos of the Sony game, God of War, walks the exhibit floor at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A full size robot depicted from the new game "Titanfall" is photographed by conventioneers during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A woman at the Atlus exhibit places crowns on the heads of attendees at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A man talks on a phone near an ad for the game "Ryse: Son of Rome" at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A character from "Killzone: Shadow Fall" walks through an exhibit hall at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
The branding of a new Electronic Arts game "Titanfall" is displayed on the mohawk of a man during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors greet conventioneers as they visit the Total War: Rome II video game booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A man tries a game at the Nvidia Shield PC Game Streaming exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
People play games at the Square ENIX, Inc. exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNee
People watch a demonstration of Call of Duty at the Activision exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNee
A gamer wearing a television makes his way between convention halls during E3 in Los Angeles,June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Gamers try out the new Xbox One with a third party controller during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Gamer Robert Jitters takes a closer look at the Xbox One during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Convention goers pass the Xbox booth during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A gamer meets "Ever Quest 2" characters during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
People pass exhibit artwork including "World of Warships" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A man takes smart phone photos as he enters an exhibition hall as doors open on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Japanese video game designer Eiji Aonuma demonstrates his latest production "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD" during the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
The audience watches Miami Heat star LeBron James in a game demonstration at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Adam Boyes, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Vice President of Third Party Relations, addresses the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A gamer demonstrates Galak-z at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
People play "Battlefield 4" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Writers use computers during the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto talks about "Pikmin 3" during the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
People watch the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House makes a Netflix announcement at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Sony Computer Entertainment America President and CEO Jack Tretton addresses the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House presents the Sony Playstation 4 at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Best of E3
Highlights from the annual video game expo.
