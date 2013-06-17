版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 17日 星期一 23:10 BJT

Best of E3

<p>Software designer Julian Kantor (L), who created "The Recital" takes a picture of Jonathan Feng (R) as he uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset to experience his program during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Software designer Julian Kantor (L), who created "The Recital" takes a picture of Jonathan Feng (R) as he umore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Software designer Julian Kantor (L), who created "The Recital" takes a picture of Jonathan Feng (R) as he uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset to experience his program during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
1 / 32
<p>Attendees watch scenes from the game "Forza Motorsport 5" during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles,June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Attendees watch scenes from the game "Forza Motorsport 5" during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Attendees watch scenes from the game "Forza Motorsport 5" during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles,June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 32
<p>Gamers play Pac Man on an Atari game console during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Gamers play Pac Man on an Atari game console during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gumore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Gamers play Pac Man on an Atari game console during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
3 / 32
<p>Conventioneers try out a karaoke booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Conventioneers try out a karaoke booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelmore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Conventioneers try out a karaoke booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
4 / 32
<p>A man playing the role of the character Kratos of the Sony game, God of War, walks the exhibit floor at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man playing the role of the character Kratos of the Sony game, God of War, walks the exhibit floor at E3,more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

A man playing the role of the character Kratos of the Sony game, God of War, walks the exhibit floor at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
5 / 32
<p>A full size robot depicted from the new game "Titanfall" is photographed by conventioneers during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

A full size robot depicted from the new game "Titanfall" is photographed by conventioneers during E3 in Losmore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

A full size robot depicted from the new game "Titanfall" is photographed by conventioneers during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
6 / 32
<p>A woman at the Atlus exhibit places crowns on the heads of attendees at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A woman at the Atlus exhibit places crowns on the heads of attendees at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Exmore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

A woman at the Atlus exhibit places crowns on the heads of attendees at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
7 / 32
<p>A man talks on a phone near an ad for the game "Ryse: Son of Rome" at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man talks on a phone near an ad for the game "Ryse: Son of Rome" at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expomore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

A man talks on a phone near an ad for the game "Ryse: Son of Rome" at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
8 / 32
<p>A character from "Killzone: Shadow Fall" walks through an exhibit hall at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A character from "Killzone: Shadow Fall" walks through an exhibit hall at E3, the Electronic Entertainment more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

A character from "Killzone: Shadow Fall" walks through an exhibit hall at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
9 / 32
<p>The branding of a new Electronic Arts game "Titanfall" is displayed on the mohawk of a man during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

The branding of a new Electronic Arts game "Titanfall" is displayed on the mohawk of a man during E3 in Losmore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

The branding of a new Electronic Arts game "Titanfall" is displayed on the mohawk of a man during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
10 / 32
<p>Actors greet conventioneers as they visit the Total War: Rome II video game booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actors greet conventioneers as they visit the Total War: Rome II video game booth during E3 in Los Angeles,more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Actors greet conventioneers as they visit the Total War: Rome II video game booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
11 / 32
<p>A man tries a game at the Nvidia Shield PC Game Streaming exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man tries a game at the Nvidia Shield PC Game Streaming exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo,more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

A man tries a game at the Nvidia Shield PC Game Streaming exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
12 / 32
<p>People play games at the Square ENIX, Inc. exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNee</p>

People play games at the Square ENIX, Inc. exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angelesmore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

People play games at the Square ENIX, Inc. exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNee

Close
13 / 32
<p>People watch a demonstration of Call of Duty at the Activision exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNee</p>

People watch a demonstration of Call of Duty at the Activision exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

People watch a demonstration of Call of Duty at the Activision exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNee

Close
14 / 32
<p>A gamer wearing a television makes his way between convention halls during E3 in Los Angeles,June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

A gamer wearing a television makes his way between convention halls during E3 in Los Angeles,June 11, 2013.more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

A gamer wearing a television makes his way between convention halls during E3 in Los Angeles,June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
15 / 32
<p>Gamers try out the new Xbox One with a third party controller during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Gamers try out the new Xbox One with a third party controller during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Gamers try out the new Xbox One with a third party controller during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
16 / 32
<p>Gamer Robert Jitters takes a closer look at the Xbox One during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Gamer Robert Jitters takes a closer look at the Xbox One during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Gamer Robert Jitters takes a closer look at the Xbox One during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
17 / 32
<p>Convention goers pass the Xbox booth during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Convention goers pass the Xbox booth during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Convention goers pass the Xbox booth during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
18 / 32
<p>A gamer meets "Ever Quest 2" characters during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

A gamer meets "Ever Quest 2" characters during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

A gamer meets "Ever Quest 2" characters during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
19 / 32
<p>People pass exhibit artwork including "World of Warships" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

People pass exhibit artwork including "World of Warships" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainmmore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

People pass exhibit artwork including "World of Warships" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
20 / 32
<p>A man takes smart phone photos as he enters an exhibition hall as doors open on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man takes smart phone photos as he enters an exhibition hall as doors open on the first day of E3, the Elmore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

A man takes smart phone photos as he enters an exhibition hall as doors open on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
21 / 32
<p>Japanese video game designer Eiji Aonuma demonstrates his latest production "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD" during the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Japanese video game designer Eiji Aonuma demonstrates his latest production "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Japanese video game designer Eiji Aonuma demonstrates his latest production "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD" during the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
22 / 32
<p>The audience watches Miami Heat star LeBron James in a game demonstration at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

The audience watches Miami Heat star LeBron James in a game demonstration at the Sony news conference show more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

The audience watches Miami Heat star LeBron James in a game demonstration at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
23 / 32
<p>Adam Boyes, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Vice President of Third Party Relations, addresses the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Adam Boyes, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Vice President of Third Party Relations, addresses the Sony nemore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Adam Boyes, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Vice President of Third Party Relations, addresses the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
24 / 32
<p>A gamer demonstrates Galak-z at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A gamer demonstrates Galak-z at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Emore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

A gamer demonstrates Galak-z at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
25 / 32
<p>People play "Battlefield 4" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

People play "Battlefield 4" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, Junemore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

People play "Battlefield 4" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
26 / 32
<p>Writers use computers during the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Writers use computers during the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3, the Electronic more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Writers use computers during the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
27 / 32
<p>Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto talks about "Pikmin 3" during the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto talks about "Pikmin 3" during the Wii U Software Showcase at more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto talks about "Pikmin 3" during the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
28 / 32
<p>People watch the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

People watch the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

People watch the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
29 / 32
<p>Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House makes a Netflix announcement at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House makes a Netflix announcement at the Smore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House makes a Netflix announcement at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
30 / 32
<p>Sony Computer Entertainment America President and CEO Jack Tretton addresses the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Sony Computer Entertainment America President and CEO Jack Tretton addresses the Sony news conference show more

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Sony Computer Entertainment America President and CEO Jack Tretton addresses the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
31 / 32
<p>Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House presents the Sony Playstation 4 at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House presents the Sony Playstation 4 at thmore

2013年 6月 17日 星期一

Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House presents the Sony Playstation 4 at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

下一个

Best of E3

Best of E3

Highlights from the annual video game expo.

2013年 6月 17日
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Style and scenes from the Cannes Film Festival.

2013年 5月 28日
American Idol finale

American Idol finale

Candice Glover, a soul singer from rural South Carolina, was named "American Idol", becoming the first female singer to win the television singing competition...

2013年 5月 18日
Wango Tango 2013

Wango Tango 2013

Maroon 5, Avril Lavigne and Bruno Mars among other musicians perform at the Wango Tango concert in Carson, California.

2013年 5月 13日

精选图集

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐