Profile: Kanye West
Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Sprinmore
Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian (L) and Kanye West watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of themore
Kim Kardashian (L) and Kanye West watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebratinmore
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kanye West takes the microphone from best female video winner Taylor Swift as he praises the video entry frmore
Kanye West takes the microphone from best female video winner Taylor Swift as he praises the video entry from Beyonce at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Kanye West and Jay-Z (R) accept the award for best group at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 201more
Kanye West and Jay-Z (R) accept the award for best group at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kanye West (L) and Jay-Z perform during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New Ymore
Kanye West (L) and Jay-Z perform during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kanye West smiles as he sits courtside while attending the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakemore
Kanye West smiles as he sits courtside while attending the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kanye West (L) and Katy Perry accept the award for best collaboration for "E.T." at the 2011 MTV Video Musimore
Kanye West (L) and Katy Perry accept the award for best collaboration for "E.T." at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Prince William (L), Prince Harry (R) and Kanye West talk at a backstage party after the Concert for Diana amore
Prince William (L), Prince Harry (R) and Kanye West talk at a backstage party after the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium in London July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Carl de Souza/Pool
Kanye West performs during the 10th Mawazine World Rhythms music festival in Rabat May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yomore
Kanye West performs during the 10th Mawazine World Rhythms music festival in Rabat May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Kanye West performs during the last concert on the main stage of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festmore
Kanye West performs during the last concert on the main stage of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rihanna (L) and Kanye West perform during half-time of the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2more
Rihanna (L) and Kanye West perform during half-time of the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kanye West performs at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kanye West performs at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kanye West arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of tmore
Kanye West arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Kanye West (L) and co-author of the book "Thank You and You're Welcome," Sakiya Sandifer, pose for a portramore
Kanye West (L) and co-author of the book "Thank You and You're Welcome," Sakiya Sandifer, pose for a portrait while promoting the book in New York May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kanye West, dressed in a band major uniform, performs 'Gold Digger' at the 48th annual Grammy Awards in Losmore
Kanye West, dressed in a band major uniform, performs 'Gold Digger' at the 48th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kanye West performs "Stronger" at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mmore
Kanye West performs "Stronger" at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kanye West (L) and Young Jeezy perform "Put On" at the 2008 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 24, 2008. REUTERmore
Kanye West (L) and Young Jeezy perform "Put On" at the 2008 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 24, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
T.I. (L) and Kanye West (R) perform at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTmore
T.I. (L) and Kanye West (R) perform at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kanye West watches the 3.1 Philip Lim collection show at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Cmore
Kanye West watches the 3.1 Philip Lim collection show at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kanye West arrives at the Ghita 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Ermore
Kanye West arrives at the Ghita 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Kanye West holds his three awards backstage at the 48th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 200more
Kanye West holds his three awards backstage at the 48th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Kanye West accepts the award for best rap album during the 47th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Februarmore
Kanye West accepts the award for best rap album during the 47th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 13, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Kanye West performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in Liverpool, northern England, November 6,more
Kanye West performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in Liverpool, northern England, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kanye West performs his new single "Power" at the opening ceremony of the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles Jumore
Kanye West performs his new single "Power" at the opening ceremony of the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
