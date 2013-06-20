James Gandolfini: 1961-2013

Members of the media have their photos taken with costumes from the HBO series 'The Sopranos' at Christie's auction house in New York, June 20, 2008. Actor James Gandolfini, who played Soprano for six seasons for more than 8 years, is selling his personal costume wardrobe in a Christie's pop culture auction in New York on June 25, with all proceeds going to a charity that helps wounded U.S. troops. The 24 lots include a bloody outfit worn when Soprano was shot at the beginning of season six by Uncle Junior in a fit of dementia, which is estimated to fetch up to $3,000, and his signature white tank top, light blue striped boxer shorts, striped short robe and leather scuffs that could make $1,500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid