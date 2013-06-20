James Gandolfini: 1961-2013
Cast member James Gandolfini poses at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, more
Cast member James Gandolfini poses at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member James Gandolfini arrives and signs autographs on the red carpet for the film "Violet & Daismore
Cast member James Gandolfini arrives and signs autographs on the red carpet for the film "Violet & Daisy" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Lorraine Bracco and cast member James Gandolfini pose at the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Films' "Cimore
Actress Lorraine Bracco and cast member James Gandolfini pose at the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Films' "Cinema Verite" at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, and Steve Buscemi arrive at the premiere of "Boardwalk Empire" in New more
Actors James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, and Steve Buscemi arrive at the premiere of "Boardwalk Empire" in New York City September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Actor James Gandolfini arrives with his wife, Deborah Lin, for the New York Film Critic's Circle Awards in more
Actor James Gandolfini arrives with his wife, Deborah Lin, for the New York Film Critic's Circle Awards in New York January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors (L-R) Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis, Marcia Gay Harden, and James Gandolfini, all individually nominated more
Actors (L-R) Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis, Marcia Gay Harden, and James Gandolfini, all individually nominated for a "Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a play" for their work in "God of Carnage", arrive for a press reception in New York May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the media have their photos taken with costumes from the HBO series 'The Sopranos' at Christie'smore
Members of the media have their photos taken with costumes from the HBO series 'The Sopranos' at Christie's auction house in New York, June 20, 2008. Actor James Gandolfini, who played Soprano for six seasons for more than 8 years, is selling his personal costume wardrobe in a Christie's pop culture auction in New York on June 25, with all proceeds going to a charity that helps wounded U.S. troops. The 24 lots include a bloody outfit worn when Soprano was shot at the beginning of season six by Uncle Junior in a fit of dementia, which is estimated to fetch up to $3,000, and his signature white tank top, light blue striped boxer shorts, striped short robe and leather scuffs that could make $1,500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
James Gandolfini (C) and other cast members of "The Sopranos'' celebrate their win for best ensemble drama more
James Gandolfini (C) and other cast members of "The Sopranos'' celebrate their win for best ensemble drama at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor James Gandolfini is congratulated for winning the award for best male actor in a drama series for "Thmore
Actor James Gandolfini is congratulated for winning the award for best male actor in a drama series for "The Sopranos" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor James Gandolfini (3rd L) answers questions with (L-R) U.S. Army soldiers Pvt. Dexter Pitts, Sgt. Bryamore
Actor James Gandolfini (3rd L) answers questions with (L-R) U.S. Army soldiers Pvt. Dexter Pitts, Sgt. Bryan Anderson, First Lt. Dawn Halfaker, Staff Sgt. Jay Wilkerson and Cpl. Jonathan Bartlett during the panel for the HBO documentary "Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq" at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
James Gandolfini (L) and Edie Falco of "The Sopranos" speak during the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awarmore
James Gandolfini (L) and Edie Falco of "The Sopranos" speak during the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Steven Van Zandt (L) and James Gandolfini (R) pose with "Sopranos" producer David Chase after Chase more
Actors Steven Van Zandt (L) and James Gandolfini (R) pose with "Sopranos" producer David Chase after Chase received an award during the Director's Guild Association Honors show in New York October 12, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member James Gandolfini (R) takes a photograph as he arrives for the premiere of 'All the King's Men' more
Cast member James Gandolfini (R) takes a photograph as he arrives for the premiere of 'All the King's Men' in New Orleans, Louisiana September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Actor James Gandolfini, best known as Tony Soprano in the TV series "The Sopranos", speaks to reporters at more
Actor James Gandolfini, best known as Tony Soprano in the TV series "The Sopranos", speaks to reporters at the "Television Critics Association" media tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor James Gandolfini (L) and co-star Edie Falco laugh at a question during a panel discussion for the telmore
Actor James Gandolfini (L) and co-star Edie Falco laugh at a question during a panel discussion for the television show "The Sopranos" at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor James Gandolfini (L) greets veteran actor Ben Kingsley during the Television Critics Association presmore
Actor James Gandolfini (L) greets veteran actor Ben Kingsley during the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. actress Susan Sarandon (R) and U.S. actor James Gandolfini arrive at the Cinema Palace in Venice Septemore
U.S. actress Susan Sarandon (R) and U.S. actor James Gandolfini arrive at the Cinema Palace in Venice September 6, 2005, for the premiere of U.S. director John Turturro's latest movie "Romance and cigarettes" which is screening at the Venice film festival. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Musician and actor Steven Van Zandt appears as his character from "The Sopranos" Silvio along with Sopranosmore
Musician and actor Steven Van Zandt appears as his character from "The Sopranos" Silvio along with Sopranos actors Steven R. Schirripa (rear) and James Gandolfini (L) as Van Zandt inducts Frank Barsalona into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, March 14, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar
David Chase (C), creator and producer of the drama television series "The Sopranos", holds the Golden Globemore
David Chase (C), creator and producer of the drama television series "The Sopranos", holds the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Drama Series as the cast and producers pose with two of the stars Edie Falco (4THR) and James Gandolfini (5THL) at the 57th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills January 23, 2000. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Three of the stars of the television series "The Sopranos" pose together after the series won the Golden Glmore
Three of the stars of the television series "The Sopranos" pose together after the series won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama at the 57th annual Golden Globe Awards January 23, 2000 in Beverly Hills. Shown (L-R) are Lorraine Bracco, James Gandolfini and Edie Falco. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
下一个
Profile: Kanye West
Kanye West is back in the spotlight with the birth of his child and the "Yeezus" album release.
Celebrity dads
Famous fathers spending time with their kids.
Best of E3
Highlights from the annual video game expo.
Best of Cannes
Style and scenes from the Cannes Film Festival.
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.