版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 20日 星期四 09:30 BJT

James Gandolfini: 1961-2013

<p>Cast member James Gandolfini poses at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member James Gandolfini poses at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, more

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Cast member James Gandolfini poses at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 20
<p>Cast member James Gandolfini arrives and signs autographs on the red carpet for the film "Violet &amp; Daisy" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Cast member James Gandolfini arrives and signs autographs on the red carpet for the film "Violet & Daismore

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Cast member James Gandolfini arrives and signs autographs on the red carpet for the film "Violet & Daisy" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
2 / 20
<p>Actress Lorraine Bracco and cast member James Gandolfini pose at the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Films' "Cinema Verite" at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Lorraine Bracco and cast member James Gandolfini pose at the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Films' "Cimore

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Actress Lorraine Bracco and cast member James Gandolfini pose at the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Films' "Cinema Verite" at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 20
<p>Actors James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, and Steve Buscemi arrive at the premiere of "Boardwalk Empire" in New York City September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Actors James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, and Steve Buscemi arrive at the premiere of "Boardwalk Empire" in New more

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Actors James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, and Steve Buscemi arrive at the premiere of "Boardwalk Empire" in New York City September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
4 / 20
<p>Actor James Gandolfini arrives with his wife, Deborah Lin, for the New York Film Critic's Circle Awards in New York January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actor James Gandolfini arrives with his wife, Deborah Lin, for the New York Film Critic's Circle Awards in more

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Actor James Gandolfini arrives with his wife, Deborah Lin, for the New York Film Critic's Circle Awards in New York January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 20
<p>Actors (L-R) Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis, Marcia Gay Harden, and James Gandolfini, all individually nominated for a "Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a play" for their work in "God of Carnage", arrive for a press reception in New York May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actors (L-R) Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis, Marcia Gay Harden, and James Gandolfini, all individually nominated more

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Actors (L-R) Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis, Marcia Gay Harden, and James Gandolfini, all individually nominated for a "Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a play" for their work in "God of Carnage", arrive for a press reception in New York May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 20
<p>Members of the media have their photos taken with costumes from the HBO series 'The Sopranos' at Christie's auction house in New York, June 20, 2008. Actor James Gandolfini, who played Soprano for six seasons for more than 8 years, is selling his personal costume wardrobe in a Christie's pop culture auction in New York on June 25, with all proceeds going to a charity that helps wounded U.S. troops. The 24 lots include a bloody outfit worn when Soprano was shot at the beginning of season six by Uncle Junior in a fit of dementia, which is estimated to fetch up to $3,000, and his signature white tank top, light blue striped boxer shorts, striped short robe and leather scuffs that could make $1,500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Members of the media have their photos taken with costumes from the HBO series 'The Sopranos' at Christie'smore

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Members of the media have their photos taken with costumes from the HBO series 'The Sopranos' at Christie's auction house in New York, June 20, 2008. Actor James Gandolfini, who played Soprano for six seasons for more than 8 years, is selling his personal costume wardrobe in a Christie's pop culture auction in New York on June 25, with all proceeds going to a charity that helps wounded U.S. troops. The 24 lots include a bloody outfit worn when Soprano was shot at the beginning of season six by Uncle Junior in a fit of dementia, which is estimated to fetch up to $3,000, and his signature white tank top, light blue striped boxer shorts, striped short robe and leather scuffs that could make $1,500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
7 / 20
<p>James Gandolfini (C) and other cast members of "The Sopranos'' celebrate their win for best ensemble drama at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

James Gandolfini (C) and other cast members of "The Sopranos'' celebrate their win for best ensemble drama more

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

James Gandolfini (C) and other cast members of "The Sopranos'' celebrate their win for best ensemble drama at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 20
<p>Actor James Gandolfini is congratulated for winning the award for best male actor in a drama series for "The Sopranos" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor James Gandolfini is congratulated for winning the award for best male actor in a drama series for "Thmore

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Actor James Gandolfini is congratulated for winning the award for best male actor in a drama series for "The Sopranos" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actor James Gandolfini (3rd L) answers questions with (L-R) U.S. Army soldiers Pvt. Dexter Pitts, Sgt. Bryan Anderson, First Lt. Dawn Halfaker, Staff Sgt. Jay Wilkerson and Cpl. Jonathan Bartlett during the panel for the HBO documentary "Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq" at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Actor James Gandolfini (3rd L) answers questions with (L-R) U.S. Army soldiers Pvt. Dexter Pitts, Sgt. Bryamore

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Actor James Gandolfini (3rd L) answers questions with (L-R) U.S. Army soldiers Pvt. Dexter Pitts, Sgt. Bryan Anderson, First Lt. Dawn Halfaker, Staff Sgt. Jay Wilkerson and Cpl. Jonathan Bartlett during the panel for the HBO documentary "Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq" at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
10 / 20
<p>James Gandolfini (L) and Edie Falco of "The Sopranos" speak during the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

James Gandolfini (L) and Edie Falco of "The Sopranos" speak during the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awarmore

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

James Gandolfini (L) and Edie Falco of "The Sopranos" speak during the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 20
<p>Actors Steven Van Zandt (L) and James Gandolfini (R) pose with "Sopranos" producer David Chase after Chase received an award during the Director's Guild Association Honors show in New York October 12, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actors Steven Van Zandt (L) and James Gandolfini (R) pose with "Sopranos" producer David Chase after Chase more

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Actors Steven Van Zandt (L) and James Gandolfini (R) pose with "Sopranos" producer David Chase after Chase received an award during the Director's Guild Association Honors show in New York October 12, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Cast member James Gandolfini (R) takes a photograph as he arrives for the premiere of 'All the King's Men' in New Orleans, Louisiana September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

Cast member James Gandolfini (R) takes a photograph as he arrives for the premiere of 'All the King's Men' more

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Cast member James Gandolfini (R) takes a photograph as he arrives for the premiere of 'All the King's Men' in New Orleans, Louisiana September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
13 / 20
<p>Actor James Gandolfini, best known as Tony Soprano in the TV series "The Sopranos", speaks to reporters at the "Television Critics Association" media tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor James Gandolfini, best known as Tony Soprano in the TV series "The Sopranos", speaks to reporters at more

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Actor James Gandolfini, best known as Tony Soprano in the TV series "The Sopranos", speaks to reporters at the "Television Critics Association" media tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 20
<p>Actor James Gandolfini (L) and co-star Edie Falco laugh at a question during a panel discussion for the television show "The Sopranos" at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor James Gandolfini (L) and co-star Edie Falco laugh at a question during a panel discussion for the telmore

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Actor James Gandolfini (L) and co-star Edie Falco laugh at a question during a panel discussion for the television show "The Sopranos" at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>Actor James Gandolfini (L) greets veteran actor Ben Kingsley during the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor James Gandolfini (L) greets veteran actor Ben Kingsley during the Television Critics Association presmore

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Actor James Gandolfini (L) greets veteran actor Ben Kingsley during the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California January 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 20
<p>U.S. actress Susan Sarandon (R) and U.S. actor James Gandolfini arrive at the Cinema Palace in Venice September 6, 2005, for the premiere of U.S. director John Turturro's latest movie "Romance and cigarettes" which is screening at the Venice film festival. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

U.S. actress Susan Sarandon (R) and U.S. actor James Gandolfini arrive at the Cinema Palace in Venice Septemore

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

U.S. actress Susan Sarandon (R) and U.S. actor James Gandolfini arrive at the Cinema Palace in Venice September 6, 2005, for the premiere of U.S. director John Turturro's latest movie "Romance and cigarettes" which is screening at the Venice film festival. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
17 / 20
<p>Musician and actor Steven Van Zandt appears as his character from "The Sopranos" Silvio along with Sopranos actors Steven R. Schirripa (rear) and James Gandolfini (L) as Van Zandt inducts Frank Barsalona into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, March 14, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Musician and actor Steven Van Zandt appears as his character from "The Sopranos" Silvio along with Sopranosmore

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Musician and actor Steven Van Zandt appears as his character from "The Sopranos" Silvio along with Sopranos actors Steven R. Schirripa (rear) and James Gandolfini (L) as Van Zandt inducts Frank Barsalona into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, March 14, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
18 / 20
<p>David Chase (C), creator and producer of the drama television series "The Sopranos", holds the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Drama Series as the cast and producers pose with two of the stars Edie Falco (4THR) and James Gandolfini (5THL) at the 57th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills January 23, 2000. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

David Chase (C), creator and producer of the drama television series "The Sopranos", holds the Golden Globemore

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

David Chase (C), creator and producer of the drama television series "The Sopranos", holds the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Drama Series as the cast and producers pose with two of the stars Edie Falco (4THR) and James Gandolfini (5THL) at the 57th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills January 23, 2000. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
19 / 20
<p>Three of the stars of the television series "The Sopranos" pose together after the series won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama at the 57th annual Golden Globe Awards January 23, 2000 in Beverly Hills. Shown (L-R) are Lorraine Bracco, James Gandolfini and Edie Falco. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Three of the stars of the television series "The Sopranos" pose together after the series won the Golden Glmore

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Three of the stars of the television series "The Sopranos" pose together after the series won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama at the 57th annual Golden Globe Awards January 23, 2000 in Beverly Hills. Shown (L-R) are Lorraine Bracco, James Gandolfini and Edie Falco. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Profile: Kanye West

Profile: Kanye West

下一个

Profile: Kanye West

Profile: Kanye West

Kanye West is back in the spotlight with the birth of his child and the "Yeezus" album release.

2013年 6月 20日
Celebrity dads

Celebrity dads

Famous fathers spending time with their kids.

2013年 6月 15日
Best of E3

Best of E3

Highlights from the annual video game expo.

2013年 6月 17日
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Style and scenes from the Cannes Film Festival.

2013年 5月 28日

精选图集

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐