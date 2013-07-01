BET Awards
Janelle Monae performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCmore
Janelle Monae performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Terrence Jenkins accepts the award for best movie for "Think Like A Man" at the 2013 BET Awards in Lomore
Actor Terrence Jenkins accepts the award for best movie for "Think Like A Man" at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
2 Chainz performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCartemore
2 Chainz performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Brown accepts the "fandemonium award" from Miami Heat NBA basketball player Dwayne Wade (R) at the 20more
Chris Brown accepts the "fandemonium award" from Miami Heat NBA basketball player Dwayne Wade (R) at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ciara performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCartenmore
Ciara performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Nicki Minaj performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarmore
Nicki Minaj performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Justin Timberlake and Charlie Wilson (L) perform at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June more
Justin Timberlake and Charlie Wilson (L) perform at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Tamela Mann performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarmore
Tamela Mann performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Stevie Wonder performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Mcmore
Stevie Wonder performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jamie Foxx performs during a tribute to Charlie Wilson at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California onmore
Jamie Foxx performs during a tribute to Charlie Wilson at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Miguel performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCartenmore
Miguel performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jamie Foxx accepts the best actor award at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013.more
Jamie Foxx accepts the best actor award at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Young Jeezy performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarmore
Young Jeezy performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Mariah Carey performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCamore
Mariah Carey performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCartemore
R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCartemore
R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCamore
Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Miguel reaches out to the audience as he wins best male r&b/pop artist at the 2013 BET Awards inmore
Singer Miguel reaches out to the audience as he wins best male r&b/pop artist at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarmore
Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarmore
Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union arrive at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California Jmore
NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union arrive at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Terrence Howard arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dannmore
Actor Terrence Howard arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist Ashanti arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dmore
Recording artist Ashanti arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Brandy arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Molosmore
Singer Brandy arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
下一个
Glastonbury festival
Music fans descend on Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, for the Glastonbury festival.
Mourning Gandolfini
Fellow actors mourned actor James Gandolfini as a great craftsman at his funeral, a week after the 51-year-old star of the HBO television show "The Sopranos"...
James Gandolfini: 1961-2013
Actor James Gandolfini, who played the mob boss Tony Soprano in the TV series "The Sopranos", died while on vacation in Rome at the age of 51.
Profile: Kanye West
Kanye West is back in the spotlight with the birth of his child and the "Yeezus" album release.
精选图集
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.