版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 2日 星期二 00:00 BJT

BET Awards

<p>Janelle Monae performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Janelle Monae performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Janelle Monae performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
1 / 24
<p>Actor Terrence Jenkins accepts the award for best movie for "Think Like A Man" at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Actor Terrence Jenkins accepts the award for best movie for "Think Like A Man" at the 2013 BET Awards in Lomore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Actor Terrence Jenkins accepts the award for best movie for "Think Like A Man" at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
2 / 24
<p>2 Chainz performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2 Chainz performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCartemore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

2 Chainz performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
3 / 24
<p>Chris Brown accepts the "fandemonium award" from Miami Heat NBA basketball player Dwayne Wade (R) at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Chris Brown accepts the "fandemonium award" from Miami Heat NBA basketball player Dwayne Wade (R) at the 20more

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Chris Brown accepts the "fandemonium award" from Miami Heat NBA basketball player Dwayne Wade (R) at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
4 / 24
<p>Ciara performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Ciara performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCartenmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Ciara performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
5 / 24
<p>Nicki Minaj performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Nicki Minaj performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Nicki Minaj performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
6 / 24
<p>Justin Timberlake and Charlie Wilson (L) perform at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Justin Timberlake and Charlie Wilson (L) perform at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June more

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Justin Timberlake and Charlie Wilson (L) perform at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
7 / 24
<p>Tamela Mann performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Tamela Mann performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Tamela Mann performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
8 / 24
<p>Stevie Wonder performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Stevie Wonder performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Mcmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Stevie Wonder performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
9 / 24
<p>Jamie Foxx performs during a tribute to Charlie Wilson at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Jamie Foxx performs during a tribute to Charlie Wilson at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California onmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Jamie Foxx performs during a tribute to Charlie Wilson at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
10 / 24
<p>Miguel performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Miguel performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCartenmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Miguel performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
11 / 24
<p>Jamie Foxx accepts the best actor award at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Jamie Foxx accepts the best actor award at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013.more

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Jamie Foxx accepts the best actor award at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
12 / 24
<p>Young Jeezy performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Young Jeezy performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Young Jeezy performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
13 / 24
<p>Mariah Carey performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Mariah Carey performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCamore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Mariah Carey performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
14 / 24
<p>R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCartemore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
15 / 24
<p>R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCartemore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
16 / 24
<p>Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCamore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
17 / 24
<p>Singer Miguel reaches out to the audience as he wins best male r&amp;b/pop artist at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Singer Miguel reaches out to the audience as he wins best male r&b/pop artist at the 2013 BET Awards inmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Singer Miguel reaches out to the audience as he wins best male r&b/pop artist at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
18 / 24
<p>Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
19 / 24
<p>Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
20 / 24
<p>NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union arrive at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union arrive at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California Jmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union arrive at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 24
<p>Actor Terrence Howard arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actor Terrence Howard arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dannmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Actor Terrence Howard arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
22 / 24
<p>Recording artist Ashanti arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Recording artist Ashanti arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Recording artist Ashanti arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
23 / 24
<p>Singer Brandy arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Brandy arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Molosmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Singer Brandy arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Glastonbury festival

Glastonbury festival

下一个

Glastonbury festival

Glastonbury festival

Music fans descend on Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, for the Glastonbury festival.

2013年 6月 29日
Mourning Gandolfini

Mourning Gandolfini

Fellow actors mourned actor James Gandolfini as a great craftsman at his funeral, a week after the 51-year-old star of the HBO television show "The Sopranos"...

2013年 6月 28日
James Gandolfini: 1961-2013

James Gandolfini: 1961-2013

Actor James Gandolfini, who played the mob boss Tony Soprano in the TV series "The Sopranos", died while on vacation in Rome at the age of 51.

2013年 6月 20日
Profile: Kanye West

Profile: Kanye West

Kanye West is back in the spotlight with the birth of his child and the "Yeezus" album release.

2013年 6月 20日

精选图集

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐