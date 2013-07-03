Paris Haute Couture
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013more
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/20more
Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/20more
Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/20more
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 more
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 201more
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013more
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013more
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 20more
A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man takes a picture with a tablet as a model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as pmore
A man takes a picture with a tablet as a model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/more
Models present creations by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/20more
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013more
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (front C) appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 20more
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (front C) appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013more
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fasmore
Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall before the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion shomore
Actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall before the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Hamore
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 more
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013more
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013more
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/20more
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/20more
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 more
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/20more
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 more
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/20more
Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Hamore
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013more
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
(L-R) French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, actress Jennifer Lawrence, and Sidney Toledano, Chimore
(L-R) French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, actress Jennifer Lawrence, and Sidney Toledano, Chief Executive of Dior, look at models as they attend Belgian designer Raf Simons' Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fasmore
Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013more
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter more
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 201more
Models present creations by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/20more
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
下一个
BET Awards
Stars and celebrities appear at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles.
Glastonbury festival
Music fans descend on Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, for the Glastonbury festival.
Mourning Gandolfini
Fellow actors mourned actor James Gandolfini as a great craftsman at his funeral, a week after the 51-year-old star of the HBO television show "The Sopranos"...
James Gandolfini: 1961-2013
Actor James Gandolfini, who played the mob boss Tony Soprano in the TV series "The Sopranos", died while on vacation in Rome at the age of 51.
精选图集
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.