"Glee" star Cory Monteith found dead
Cory Monteith arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gusmore
Cory Monteith arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Cory Monteith and Emmy Rossum present the award for "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 2013 Critics' Choicmore
Cory Monteith and Emmy Rossum present the award for "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lea Michele and Cory Monteith of the TV series "Glee" arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards more
Lea Michele and Cory Monteith of the TV series "Glee" arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Cory Monteith accepts the "Male TV Star" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, Californiamore
Cory Monteith accepts the "Male TV Star" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Cory Monteith poses with his award in the press room backstage at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles Augmore
Cory Monteith poses with his award in the press room backstage at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
People try to get a glimpse and take pictures of Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee during an event for Prmore
People try to get a glimpse and take pictures of Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee during an event for Project Limelight in Vancouver, British Columbia May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Sir Richard Branson (back R) and Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee joke with children from Project Limelimore
Sir Richard Branson (back R) and Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee joke with children from Project Limelight in Vancouver, British Columbia May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Julianne Hough and Cory Monteith present the Favorite Movie Star Under 25 award at the 2012 People's Choicemore
Julianne Hough and Cory Monteith present the Favorite Movie Star Under 25 award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cory Monteith waves to the crowd during the 99th Grey Cup parade in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 2more
Cory Monteith waves to the crowd during the 99th Grey Cup parade in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Cory Monteith arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cory Monteith arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for 'Bad Romance' from 'Glee' cast members Cory Monteith (L)more
Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for 'Bad Romance' from 'Glee' cast members Cory Monteith (L) and Jane Lynch at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast of "Glee", Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, more
The cast of "Glee", Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, and Jane Lynch (L-R) arrive at the GLAAD Media Awards in Century City, California April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Cory Monteith poses at a party to celebrate the premiere of the second season of the television series "Glemore
Cory Monteith poses at a party to celebrate the premiere of the second season of the television series "Glee" in Los Angeles April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast of the new series "Glee" (L-R) front row Lea Michele and Cory Monteith and back row Jayma Mays, Jessalmore
Cast of the new series "Glee" (L-R) front row Lea Michele and Cory Monteith and back row Jayma Mays, Jessalyn Gilsig and Jenna Ushkowitz discuss the show at the Fox Summer Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California August 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
(From L to R) Cory Monteith, unidentified guest, Joe MacLeod and Danielle Savre of the TV Show Kaya arrive more
(From L to R) Cory Monteith, unidentified guest, Joe MacLeod and Danielle Savre of the TV Show Kaya arrive at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards September 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steven Marcus
