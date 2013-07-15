版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 15日 星期一 22:20 BJT

"Glee" star Cory Monteith found dead

<p>Cory Monteith arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Cory Monteith arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Cory Monteith and Emmy Rossum present the award for "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cory Monteith and Emmy Rossum present the award for "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Lea Michele and Cory Monteith of the TV series "Glee" arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith of the TV series "Glee" arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Cory Monteith accepts the "Male TV Star" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Cory Monteith accepts the "Male TV Star" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Cory Monteith poses with his award in the press room backstage at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Cory Monteith poses with his award in the press room backstage at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>People try to get a glimpse and take pictures of Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee during an event for Project Limelight in Vancouver, British Columbia May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

People try to get a glimpse and take pictures of Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee during an event for Project Limelight in Vancouver, British Columbia May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Sir Richard Branson (back R) and Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee joke with children from Project Limelight in Vancouver, British Columbia May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Sir Richard Branson (back R) and Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee joke with children from Project Limelight in Vancouver, British Columbia May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Julianne Hough and Cory Monteith present the Favorite Movie Star Under 25 award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Julianne Hough and Cory Monteith present the Favorite Movie Star Under 25 award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cory Monteith waves to the crowd during the 99th Grey Cup parade in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Cory Monteith waves to the crowd during the 99th Grey Cup parade in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Cory Monteith arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Cory Monteith arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for 'Bad Romance' from 'Glee' cast members Cory Monteith (L) and Jane Lynch at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for 'Bad Romance' from 'Glee' cast members Cory Monteith (L) and Jane Lynch at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>The cast of "Glee", Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, and Jane Lynch (L-R) arrive at the GLAAD Media Awards in Century City, California April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

The cast of "Glee", Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, and Jane Lynch (L-R) arrive at the GLAAD Media Awards in Century City, California April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Cory Monteith poses at a party to celebrate the premiere of the second season of the television series "Glee" in Los Angeles April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cory Monteith poses at a party to celebrate the premiere of the second season of the television series "Glee" in Los Angeles April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast of the new series "Glee" (L-R) front row Lea Michele and Cory Monteith and back row Jayma Mays, Jessalyn Gilsig and Jenna Ushkowitz discuss the show at the Fox Summer Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California August 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Cast of the new series "Glee" (L-R) front row Lea Michele and Cory Monteith and back row Jayma Mays, Jessalyn Gilsig and Jenna Ushkowitz discuss the show at the Fox Summer Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California August 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>(From L to R) Cory Monteith, unidentified guest, Joe MacLeod and Danielle Savre of the TV Show Kaya arrive at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards September 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steven Marcus</p>

(From L to R) Cory Monteith, unidentified guest, Joe MacLeod and Danielle Savre of the TV Show Kaya arrive at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards September 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steven Marcus

