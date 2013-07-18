版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 19日 星期五 02:35 BJT

Emmy nominees

<p>Cast member Richard Madden poses at the premiere for the third season of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Hollywood, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Kevin Spacey arrives at the premiere of Netflix's television series "House of Cards" at Alice Tully Hall in the Lincoln Center in New York City January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin</p>

<p>Cast member Sarah Paulson attends a premiere screening of "American Horror Story: Asylum" in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Actress Lea Michele attends a premiere screening of "American Horror Story: Asylum" in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Cast member Sophie Turner poses at the premiere for the third season of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Hollywood, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Portia de Rossi, of the comedy show 'Arrested Development' arrives at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Claire Danes and Damian Lewis hold their Emmy awards for outstanding lead actress and actor in a drama series for their roles in "Homeland" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Elisabeth Moss of the TV series "Mad Men" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Cast member Michael Douglas leaves after the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Cast member Matt Damon smiles after the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>The cast of Modern Family hold their awards for "outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series" backstage at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Tina Fey (L) and Alec Baldwin, from the television series "30 Rock," pose as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>U.S. actor and director Eli Roth (L) and Dutch actress Famke Janssen attend a photocall for the television series 'Hemlock Grove' as part of the MIPTV, the International Television Programs Market, event in Cannes April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jessica Pare and Jon Hamm from "Mad Men" pose after winning the show won for outstanding drama series at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>January Jones of the TV drama "Mad Men" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

