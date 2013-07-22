Best of Comic-Con

版本:
<p>Cosplayers husband and wife duo, John Randolph and Vylet Randolph, pose dressed as the Governor and a zombie respectively from "The Walking Dead" television and comic series during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayers Julia Gurrola (R), dressed as Vriska, and Maxine Gurrola, dressed as Kanaya, pose while dressed as characters from webcomic "Homestuck" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Travis Stapleton poses while dressed as comic book character Kick-Ass during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Saturnino Turtle Martinez III poses while dressed as comic book character Hellboy during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Laura Stevens poses in her "Lolita Captain America" costume, inspired by comic book character "Captain America", during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Charissa Cho poses while dressed as War World Two soldier Steve Rogers (Skinny Steve) from the "Captain America" movie during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Jay Justise poses while dressed as comic book character Captain Universe during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Victoria Gonzalez poses while dressed as Princess Leia from the "Star Wars" movies during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Tom Roy poses while dressed as comic book character Wolverine during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Evin Van Outryve poses while dressed as comic book character Gambit during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Lorenzo Ramirez poses in his "Free Face Hugger" costume, inspired by the face huggers from the "Alien" movies, during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Ariel Cabrera poses while dressed as Ventus from the "Kingdom Hearts" video games during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Michael Qoyawayma poses in his "Storm Trooper TK9729" costume, inspired by the Stormtroopers from the "Star Wars" movies, during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Maxine Gurrola poses while dressed as a character from webcomic "Homestuck" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Angel Aguiniga poses while dressed as comic book character Superman during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Marisol Ruiz, who is dressed up as character 'Fionna' from animated TV series "Adventure Time, plays video games while queuing in line hoping to get volunteer passes a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Noel Victorio poses while dressed as Rorschach from the graphic novel "Watchmen" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Cosplayer Scott Ng poses while dressed as Japanese manga character Ichigo Kurosaki from "Bleach" during the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>John Masuzumi wearing a "Hellbug" hat from the science fiction TV series and video game "Defiance" stands in front of the San Diego Convention Center a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Debbie Moss, who is dressed up as character 'Jamie Jaren' from the 1980s animated TV series 'Lazer Tag Academy,' waits in line hoping to get a volunteer credential pass a day before the start of the 2013 Comic-Con in San Diego, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

