版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 6日 星期二 06:40 BJT

High-end prison fashion

<p>An overview of the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary where prisoners knit creations for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes, in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. When Guimaraes had trouble finding knitters for her Doiselles brand of high fashion a few years ago, she found the perfect solution in one of the highest security prisons in the country. She trained 18 prisoners sentenced for crimes ranging from armed robbery to murder, to knit the highest quality in exchange for pay and reduced sentences. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

An overview of the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary where prisoners knit creations fmore

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

An overview of the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary where prisoners knit creations for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes, in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. When Guimaraes had trouble finding knitters for her Doiselles brand of high fashion a few years ago, she found the perfect solution in one of the highest security prisons in the country. She trained 18 prisoners sentenced for crimes ranging from armed robbery to murder, to knit the highest quality in exchange for pay and reduced sentences. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
1 / 15
<p>Prisoners leave the cell where they knit creations for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Prisoners leave the cell where they knit creations for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Amore

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

Prisoners leave the cell where they knit creations for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
2 / 15
<p>Guards escort Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes into the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary where she has prisoners knitting creations for her in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Guards escort Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes into the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum securimore

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

Guards escort Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes into the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary where she has prisoners knitting creations for her in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
3 / 15
<p>A prisoner draws a fashion model from a photograph for Brazilian designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A prisoner draws a fashion model from a photograph for Brazilian designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldomore

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

A prisoner draws a fashion model from a photograph for Brazilian designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
4 / 15
<p>Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (L) talks with a prisoner who knits for her in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (L) talks with a prisoner who knits for her in the Arisvaldo demore

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (L) talks with a prisoner who knits for her in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
5 / 15
<p>Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires mamore

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
6 / 15
<p>A prisoner knits clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A prisoner knits clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires more

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

A prisoner knits clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
7 / 15
<p>A prisoner knits clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A prisoner knits clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires more

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

A prisoner knits clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
8 / 15
<p>Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires mamore

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
9 / 15
<p>Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires mamore

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
10 / 15
<p>Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (R) supervises a prisoner knitting for her in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (R) supervises a prisoner knitting for her in the Arisvaldo de more

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (R) supervises a prisoner knitting for her in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
11 / 15
<p>Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires mamore

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
12 / 15
<p>Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (C, standing) supervises prisoners knitting for her in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (C, standing) supervises prisoners knitting for her in the Arismore

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (C, standing) supervises prisoners knitting for her in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
13 / 15
<p>Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (front, 2nd L) poses with prisoners who knit for her in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (front, 2nd L) poses with prisoners who knit for her in the Arimore

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (front, 2nd L) poses with prisoners who knit for her in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
14 / 15
<p>A saleswoman arranges clothing knitted for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes by prisoners of the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary, in a store in Sao Paulo, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A saleswoman arranges clothing knitted for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes by prisoners of the more

2013年 8月 6日 星期二

A saleswoman arranges clothing knitted for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes by prisoners of the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary, in a store in Sao Paulo, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Emmy nominees

Emmy nominees

下一个

Emmy nominees

Emmy nominees

"American Horror Story: Asylum" and "Game of Thrones" led the nominees for the primetime Emmy Awards.

2013年 7月 19日

"Glee" star Cory Monteith found dead

Actor Cory Monteith, 31-year-old heartthrob of "Glee", was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room.

2013年 7月 15日
Celebrities in wax

Celebrities in wax

Wax sculptures of famous faces.

2013年 7月 12日
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Highlights from the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris.

2013年 7月 3日

精选图集

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐