High-end prison fashion
An overview of the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary where prisoners knit creations fmore
An overview of the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary where prisoners knit creations for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes, in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. When Guimaraes had trouble finding knitters for her Doiselles brand of high fashion a few years ago, she found the perfect solution in one of the highest security prisons in the country. She trained 18 prisoners sentenced for crimes ranging from armed robbery to murder, to knit the highest quality in exchange for pay and reduced sentences. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Prisoners leave the cell where they knit creations for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Amore
Prisoners leave the cell where they knit creations for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Guards escort Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes into the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum securimore
Guards escort Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes into the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary where she has prisoners knitting creations for her in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A prisoner draws a fashion model from a photograph for Brazilian designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldomore
A prisoner draws a fashion model from a photograph for Brazilian designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (L) talks with a prisoner who knits for her in the Arisvaldo demore
Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (L) talks with a prisoner who knits for her in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires mamore
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A prisoner knits clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires more
A prisoner knits clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A prisoner knits clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires more
A prisoner knits clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires mamore
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires mamore
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (R) supervises a prisoner knitting for her in the Arisvaldo de more
Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (R) supervises a prisoner knitting for her in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires mamore
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (C, standing) supervises prisoners knitting for her in the Arismore
Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (C, standing) supervises prisoners knitting for her in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (front, 2nd L) poses with prisoners who knit for her in the Arimore
Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes (front, 2nd L) poses with prisoners who knit for her in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A saleswoman arranges clothing knitted for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes by prisoners of the more
A saleswoman arranges clothing knitted for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes by prisoners of the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary, in a store in Sao Paulo, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
