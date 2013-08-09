版本:
2013年 8月 9日

Highest-paid TV personalities

<p>Simon Cowell tops Forbes' list of Highest-Paid TV Personalities. CAPTION: Judge Kelly Rowland jokes with judge Simon Cowell at a panel for the television series "The X Factor" during the Fox portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Simon Cowell tops Forbes' list of Highest-Paid TV Personalities.

2013年 8月 9日 星期五

Simon Cowell tops Forbes' list of Highest-Paid TV Personalities. CAPTION: Judge Kelly Rowland jokes with judge Simon Cowell at a panel for the television series "The X Factor" during the Fox portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>#2: Howard Stern. CAPTION: Radio/TV personality Howard Stern speaks during an "America's Got Talent" news conference in New York City May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin</p>

<p>#3: Glenn Beck. CAPTION: Glenn Beck gestures as he addresses the crowd during his "Restoring Courage" rally in Jerusalem's Old City August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>#4: Oprah Winfrey. CAPTION: Media mogul Oprah Winfrey acknowledges the cheers from students and audience as she receives an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during Harvard University's 362nd Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>#5: Phil McGraw. CAPTION: Dr. Phil McGraw (L), television personality and psychologist, takes his seat next to Girl Scout and fellow witness Dominique Napolitano (R) to testify about cyber-bullying during a hearing of the Healthy Families and Communities Subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>#6: Rush Limbaugh. CAPTION: Radio show host Rush Limbaugh speaks at a forum hosted by the Heritage Foundation, on the similarities between the war on terrorism and the television show "24," in Washington June 23, 2006. REUTERS/Micah Walter</p>

<p>#7: Donald Trump. CAPTION: Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>#8: Ryan Seacrest. CAPTION: Host Ryan Seacrest arrives on the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>#9: Ellen DeGeneres. (#10: "Judge Judy" Sheindlin) CAPTION: Ellen DeGeneres poses with her award for Outstanding Talk Show Host at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

