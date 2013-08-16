版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 17日 星期六 07:35 BJT

Profile: Ashton Kutcher

<p>Cast member Ashton Kutcher poses at the premiere of "Jobs" in Los Angeles, California August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Ashton Kutcher poses at the premiere of "Jobs" in Los Angeles, California August 13, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Cast member Ashton Kutcher poses at the premiere of "Jobs" in Los Angeles, California August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 22
<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher reacts as he accepts the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher reacts as he accepts the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibsonmore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Actor Ashton Kutcher reacts as he accepts the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 22
<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) talks with specialist trader Frank Masiello on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 6, 2013. Kutcher rang the opening bell to promote his new movie 'Jobs,' the story of the late Apple founder and CEO Steve Jobs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) talks with specialist trader Frank Masiello on the floor of the New York Stock Excmore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) talks with specialist trader Frank Masiello on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 6, 2013. Kutcher rang the opening bell to promote his new movie 'Jobs,' the story of the late Apple founder and CEO Steve Jobs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
3 / 22
<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, California January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston more

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Actor Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, California January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 22
<p>Jon Cryer (C) poses with his TV series "Two and a Half Men" co-stars Ashton Kutcher (L) and Angus T. Jones (R) during a ceremony honoring Cryer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Jon Cryer (C) poses with his TV series "Two and a Half Men" co-stars Ashton Kutcher (L) and Angus T. Jones more

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Jon Cryer (C) poses with his TV series "Two and a Half Men" co-stars Ashton Kutcher (L) and Angus T. Jones (R) during a ceremony honoring Cryer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
5 / 22
<p>U.S. actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio present creations from Colcci's Summer 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion week in Sao Paulo June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

U.S. actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio present creations from Colcci's Summemore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

U.S. actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio present creations from Colcci's Summer 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion week in Sao Paulo June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
6 / 22
<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (L) wave to fans as they arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (L) wave to fans as they arrive for Colcci's Winter 20more

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (L) wave to fans as they arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
7 / 22
<p>Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore gesture during an interview in a shopping centre in Pasching some 180 kilometres (about 112 miles) west of Vienna October 29, 2010. Kutcher and Moore visit Austria on occasion of a charity tour. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer</p>

Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore gesture during an interview in a shopping centre in Pasching some 180 kilmore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore gesture during an interview in a shopping centre in Pasching some 180 kilometres (about 112 miles) west of Vienna October 29, 2010. Kutcher and Moore visit Austria on occasion of a charity tour. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
8 / 22
<p>Actors Demi Moore and her husband Ashton Kutcher watch the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Actors Demi Moore and her husband Ashton Kutcher watch the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels in more

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Actors Demi Moore and her husband Ashton Kutcher watch the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
9 / 22
<p>Cast member Ashton Kutcher gestures at the premiere of "Valentine's Day" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California February 8, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Ashton Kutcher gestures at the premiere of "Valentine's Day" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre imore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Cast member Ashton Kutcher gestures at the premiere of "Valentine's Day" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California February 8, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 22
<p>Actress Jessica Alba and actor Ashton Kutcher take pictures of each other with their phones backstage, after Kutcher won the award for favorite web celeb at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 6, 2010.</p>

Actress Jessica Alba and actor Ashton Kutcher take pictures of each other with their phones backstage, aftemore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Actress Jessica Alba and actor Ashton Kutcher take pictures of each other with their phones backstage, after Kutcher won the award for favorite web celeb at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 6, 2010.

Close
11 / 22
<p>Favorite Web Celeb Ashton Kutcher records as he takes the stage to accept the award at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Favorite Web Celeb Ashton Kutcher records as he takes the stage to accept the award at the 2010 People's Chmore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Favorite Web Celeb Ashton Kutcher records as he takes the stage to accept the award at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 22
<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher speaks at the Women's Conference 2009 in Long Beach, California October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher speaks at the Women's Conference 2009 in Long Beach, California October 27, 2009. REUTmore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Actor Ashton Kutcher speaks at the Women's Conference 2009 in Long Beach, California October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
13 / 22
<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher shares responses to his tweets on volunteerism to (L-R) Newark, New Jersey Mayor Cory Booker, Katie Couric, and Tyler Perry during the Entertainment Industry Foundation press conference in New York, September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher shares responses to his tweets on volunteerism to (L-R) Newark, New Jersey Mayor Cory more

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Actor Ashton Kutcher shares responses to his tweets on volunteerism to (L-R) Newark, New Jersey Mayor Cory Booker, Katie Couric, and Tyler Perry during the Entertainment Industry Foundation press conference in New York, September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
14 / 22
<p>Ashton Kutcher, actor and co-founder of Katalyst Media speaks at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Pasadena, California July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Ashton Kutcher, actor and co-founder of Katalyst Media speaks at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in more

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Ashton Kutcher, actor and co-founder of Katalyst Media speaks at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Pasadena, California July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
15 / 22
<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) takes a pictures of his wife, actress Demi Moore, on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Happy Tears" at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) takes a pictures of his wife, actress Demi Moore, on the red carpet as they arrivemore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) takes a pictures of his wife, actress Demi Moore, on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Happy Tears" at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
16 / 22
<p>Ashton Kutcher (R), executive producer of the new show "Opportunity Knocks" which brings a game show into an individual family's neighborhood, and host and executive producer of the show, JD Roth, take part in a panel discussion at the Disney ABC Television Group summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Ashton Kutcher (R), executive producer of the new show "Opportunity Knocks" which brings a game show into amore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Ashton Kutcher (R), executive producer of the new show "Opportunity Knocks" which brings a game show into an individual family's neighborhood, and host and executive producer of the show, JD Roth, take part in a panel discussion at the Disney ABC Television Group summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 22
<p>Cast member Ashton Kutcher attends the premiere of "What Happens in Vegas..." at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California May 1, 2008. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 9. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Ashton Kutcher attends the premiere of "What Happens in Vegas..." at the Mann Village Theatre imore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Cast member Ashton Kutcher attends the premiere of "What Happens in Vegas..." at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California May 1, 2008. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 9. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 22
<p>Actress Demi Moore (C) gestures in between Penelope Cruz (L) and Ashton Kutcher at GM Ten, General Motors' annual fashion show, at Paramount studios in Hollywood, California February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Demi Moore (C) gestures in between Penelope Cruz (L) and Ashton Kutcher at GM Ten, General Motors' more

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Actress Demi Moore (C) gestures in between Penelope Cruz (L) and Ashton Kutcher at GM Ten, General Motors' annual fashion show, at Paramount studios in Hollywood, California February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 22
<p>Cast member Ashton Kutcher, the voice of Elliott, smiles at the premiere of the animation "Open Season" at the Greek theatre in Los Angeles September 25, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Ashton Kutcher, the voice of Elliott, smiles at the premiere of the animation "Open Season" at more

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Cast member Ashton Kutcher, the voice of Elliott, smiles at the premiere of the animation "Open Season" at the Greek theatre in Los Angeles September 25, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 22
<p>Bernie Mac (L) and Ashton Kutcher, stars of the film "Guess Who," photographed before an interview at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California March 13, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

Bernie Mac (L) and Ashton Kutcher, stars of the film "Guess Who," photographed before an interview at the Fmore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Bernie Mac (L) and Ashton Kutcher, stars of the film "Guess Who," photographed before an interview at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California March 13, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
21 / 22
<p>Actress Demi Moore,(R) one of the stars of the new film "Charlie's Angels Full Throtle" arrives actor Ashton Kutcher (C) and her daughters (L-R) Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Belle Willis, along with her ex-husband, actor Bruce Willis (background left) for the film's premiere in Hollywood June 18, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Demi Moore,(R) one of the stars of the new film "Charlie's Angels Full Throtle" arrives actor Ashtomore

2013年 8月 17日 星期六

Actress Demi Moore,(R) one of the stars of the new film "Charlie's Angels Full Throtle" arrives actor Ashton Kutcher (C) and her daughters (L-R) Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Belle Willis, along with her ex-husband, actor Bruce Willis (background left) for the film's premiere in Hollywood June 18, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Highest-paid TV personalities

Highest-paid TV personalities

下一个

Highest-paid TV personalities

Highest-paid TV personalities

Simon Cowell tops Forbes' list of Highest-Paid TV Personalities.

2013年 8月 9日
High-end prison fashion

High-end prison fashion

Prisoners knit clothes for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.

2013年 8月 6日
Emmy nominees

Emmy nominees

"American Horror Story: Asylum" and "Game of Thrones" led the nominees for the primetime Emmy Awards.

2013年 7月 19日

"Glee" star Cory Monteith found dead

Actor Cory Monteith, 31-year-old heartthrob of "Glee", was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room.

2013年 7月 15日

精选图集

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐