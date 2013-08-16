Profile: Ashton Kutcher
Cast member Ashton Kutcher poses at the premiere of "Jobs" in Los Angeles, California August 13, 2013. REUTmore
Cast member Ashton Kutcher poses at the premiere of "Jobs" in Los Angeles, California August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Ashton Kutcher reacts as he accepts the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibsonmore
Actor Ashton Kutcher reacts as he accepts the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) talks with specialist trader Frank Masiello on the floor of the New York Stock Excmore
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) talks with specialist trader Frank Masiello on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 6, 2013. Kutcher rang the opening bell to promote his new movie 'Jobs,' the story of the late Apple founder and CEO Steve Jobs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston more
Actor Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, California January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jon Cryer (C) poses with his TV series "Two and a Half Men" co-stars Ashton Kutcher (L) and Angus T. Jones more
Jon Cryer (C) poses with his TV series "Two and a Half Men" co-stars Ashton Kutcher (L) and Angus T. Jones (R) during a ceremony honoring Cryer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
U.S. actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio present creations from Colcci's Summemore
U.S. actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio present creations from Colcci's Summer 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion week in Sao Paulo June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (L) wave to fans as they arrive for Colcci's Winter 20more
Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (L) wave to fans as they arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore gesture during an interview in a shopping centre in Pasching some 180 kilmore
Ashton Kutcher (L) and Demi Moore gesture during an interview in a shopping centre in Pasching some 180 kilometres (about 112 miles) west of Vienna October 29, 2010. Kutcher and Moore visit Austria on occasion of a charity tour. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Actors Demi Moore and her husband Ashton Kutcher watch the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels in more
Actors Demi Moore and her husband Ashton Kutcher watch the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Cast member Ashton Kutcher gestures at the premiere of "Valentine's Day" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre imore
Cast member Ashton Kutcher gestures at the premiere of "Valentine's Day" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California February 8, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Alba and actor Ashton Kutcher take pictures of each other with their phones backstage, aftemore
Actress Jessica Alba and actor Ashton Kutcher take pictures of each other with their phones backstage, after Kutcher won the award for favorite web celeb at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 6, 2010.
Favorite Web Celeb Ashton Kutcher records as he takes the stage to accept the award at the 2010 People's Chmore
Favorite Web Celeb Ashton Kutcher records as he takes the stage to accept the award at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Ashton Kutcher speaks at the Women's Conference 2009 in Long Beach, California October 27, 2009. REUTmore
Actor Ashton Kutcher speaks at the Women's Conference 2009 in Long Beach, California October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Ashton Kutcher shares responses to his tweets on volunteerism to (L-R) Newark, New Jersey Mayor Cory more
Actor Ashton Kutcher shares responses to his tweets on volunteerism to (L-R) Newark, New Jersey Mayor Cory Booker, Katie Couric, and Tyler Perry during the Entertainment Industry Foundation press conference in New York, September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ashton Kutcher, actor and co-founder of Katalyst Media speaks at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in more
Ashton Kutcher, actor and co-founder of Katalyst Media speaks at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Pasadena, California July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) takes a pictures of his wife, actress Demi Moore, on the red carpet as they arrivemore
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) takes a pictures of his wife, actress Demi Moore, on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Happy Tears" at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Ashton Kutcher (R), executive producer of the new show "Opportunity Knocks" which brings a game show into amore
Ashton Kutcher (R), executive producer of the new show "Opportunity Knocks" which brings a game show into an individual family's neighborhood, and host and executive producer of the show, JD Roth, take part in a panel discussion at the Disney ABC Television Group summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cast member Ashton Kutcher attends the premiere of "What Happens in Vegas..." at the Mann Village Theatre imore
Cast member Ashton Kutcher attends the premiere of "What Happens in Vegas..." at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California May 1, 2008. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 9. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Demi Moore (C) gestures in between Penelope Cruz (L) and Ashton Kutcher at GM Ten, General Motors' more
Actress Demi Moore (C) gestures in between Penelope Cruz (L) and Ashton Kutcher at GM Ten, General Motors' annual fashion show, at Paramount studios in Hollywood, California February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Ashton Kutcher, the voice of Elliott, smiles at the premiere of the animation "Open Season" at more
Cast member Ashton Kutcher, the voice of Elliott, smiles at the premiere of the animation "Open Season" at the Greek theatre in Los Angeles September 25, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bernie Mac (L) and Ashton Kutcher, stars of the film "Guess Who," photographed before an interview at the Fmore
Bernie Mac (L) and Ashton Kutcher, stars of the film "Guess Who," photographed before an interview at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California March 13, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Actress Demi Moore,(R) one of the stars of the new film "Charlie's Angels Full Throtle" arrives actor Ashtomore
Actress Demi Moore,(R) one of the stars of the new film "Charlie's Angels Full Throtle" arrives actor Ashton Kutcher (C) and her daughters (L-R) Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Belle Willis, along with her ex-husband, actor Bruce Willis (background left) for the film's premiere in Hollywood June 18, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
