Miley Cyrus: Then and Now
Miley Cyrus performs "We Can't Stop" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus performs "We Can't Stop" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus pose backstage at the 2006 American Music Awards in November 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miley Cyrus, star of The Disney Channel's series 'Hannah Montana', performs during the ABC Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in New York, June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Miley Cyrus acts shocked as Disney character Minnie Mouse kisses her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, at the premiere of the Disney Channel movie "High School Musical 2," at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, August 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Miley Cyrus waves at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus waves at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Miley Cyrus performs at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus is positioned by her publicist at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. Cyrus is wearing a sequinned Zuhair Murad couture gown.REUTERS/Jason Reed
Miley Cyrus performs "The Climb" at the 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus and her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, pose during a photocall to promote her film "Hannah Montana: The Movie" in Madrid April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Miley Cyrus poses during a photocall to promote her film "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Madrid April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Miley Cyrus wins Best Song from a Movie for The Climb in Hannah Montana: the Movie at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus introduces The Black Eyed Peas performance at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miley Cyrus arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Lisbon, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/Hugo Correia
Miley Cyrus performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miley Cyrus performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber perform at the 2010 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Miley Cyrus performs at the 2010 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Miley Cyrus takes part in the German game show "Wetten Dass" (Bet it...?) in Hanover, November 6, 2010. Wetten Dass is one of the most popular Saturday night programs in Germany and Austria. REUTERS/Peter Steffen/Pool
Denzel Washington and Miley Cyrus take part in the German game show "Wetten Dass" (Bet it...?) in Hanover, November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Steffen/Pool
Miley Cyrus gets assistance with the train of her dress as she arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miley Cyrus poses with "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson at the 2011 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Miley Cyrus accepts the Favorite Movie Actress award at the 24th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus smiles during a photocall before a news conference to promote her new album in Mexico City May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Miley Cyrus poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, California March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus performs Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell" during the VH1 Divas 2012 show in Los Angeles December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus poses for photographers after being named this years' Candies' Choice Style Icon at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
