2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Venice Film Fest

<p>Actress Valeria Solarino poses during a red carpet for the movie "L'Intrepido", directed by Gianni Amelio, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actress Valeria Solarino poses during a red carpet for the movie "L'Intrepido", directed by Gianni Amelio, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director Gianni Amelio (L) and actor Antonio Albanese pose during a photocall for the movie "L'Intrepido" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Director Gianni Amelio (L) and actor Antonio Albanese pose during a photocall for the movie "L'Intrepido" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actress Rebecca Hall (L) chats with actor Richard Madden (R) as they pose during a photocall for the movie "Une Promesse", directed by Patrice Leconte, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actress Rebecca Hall (L) chats with actor Richard Madden (R) as they pose during a photocall for the movie "Une Promesse", directed by Patrice Leconte, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actor Antonio Albanese (2nd L) poses with director Gianni Amelio (2nd R) and actors Livia Rossi (R) and actor Gabriele Rendina during a red carpet for the movie "L'Intrepido" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actor Antonio Albanese (2nd L) poses with director Gianni Amelio (2nd R) and actors Livia Rossi (R) and actor Gabriele Rendina during a red carpet for the movie "L'Intrepido" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actors Gabriele Rendina and Livia Rossi (R) pose during a photocall for the movie "L'Intrepido", directed by Gianni Amelio, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actors Gabriele Rendina and Livia Rossi (R) pose during a photocall for the movie "L'Intrepido", directed by Gianni Amelio, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director Patrice Leconte (R) poses with actress Rebecca Hall during a photocall for his movie "Une Promesse" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Director Patrice Leconte (R) poses with actress Rebecca Hall during a photocall for his movie "Une Promesse" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actress Lee Eun-woo (C) poses with actor Seo Young-ju (R) and director Kim Ki-duk (L) during a red carpet for the movie "Moebius" at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actress Lee Eun-woo (C) poses with actor Seo Young-ju (R) and director Kim Ki-duk (L) during a red carpet for the movie "Moebius" at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson at a red carpet event for her movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson at a red carpet event for her movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs during a red carpet event for her movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs during a red carpet event for her movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director Amos Gitai (R) stands on actress Yuval Scharf's dress during a red carpet for the movie "Ana Arabia" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Director Amos Gitai (R) stands on actress Yuval Scharf's dress during a red carpet for the movie "Ana Arabia" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives during a photocall for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives during a photocall for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Author of several anime and manga series Leiji Matsumoto poses during a photocall for the movie "Harlock: Space Pirate", directed by Shinji Aramaki, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Author of several anime and manga series Leiji Matsumoto poses during a photocall for the movie "Harlock: Space Pirate", directed by Shinji Aramaki, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>The shoes of actress Lee Eun-woo are seen during a photocall for the movie "Moebius", directed by Kim Ki-duk, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

The shoes of actress Lee Eun-woo are seen during a photocall for the movie "Moebius", directed by Kim Ki-duk, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actor Eddie Marsan poses during a photocall for the movie "Still Life", directed by Uberto Pasolini, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actor Eddie Marsan poses during a photocall for the movie "Still Life", directed by Uberto Pasolini, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director Uberto Pasolini (L) poses with actors Joanne Froggatt (C) and Eddie Marsan (R) pose during a photocall for the movie "Still Life", directed by Uberto Pasolini, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Director Uberto Pasolini (L) poses with actors Joanne Froggatt (C) and Eddie Marsan (R) pose during a photocall for the movie "Still Life", directed by Uberto Pasolini, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Italian actress Cristiana Capotondi blows soap bubbles during the red carpet for the movie "The Zero Theorem", directed by Terry Gilliam, at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Italian actress Cristiana Capotondi blows soap bubbles during the red carpet for the movie "The Zero Theorem", directed by Terry Gilliam, at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director Kim Ki-duk poses during a photocall for his movie "Moebius" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Director Kim Ki-duk poses during a photocall for his movie "Moebius" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Author of several anime and manga series Leiji Matsumoto poses during a photocall for the movie "Harlock: Space Pirate", directed by Shinji Aramaki, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Author of several anime and manga series Leiji Matsumoto poses during a photocall for the movie "Harlock: Space Pirate", directed by Shinji Aramaki, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Cast member Catalina Sandino Moreno is pictured during a photocall for the movie "Medeas", directed by Andrea Pallaoro, at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Cast member Catalina Sandino Moreno is pictured during a photocall for the movie "Medeas", directed by Andrea Pallaoro, at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director and actor James Franco (L) blows a kiss to fans during a red carpet event for the movie "Child of God" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Director and actor James Franco (L) blows a kiss to fans during a red carpet event for the movie "Child of God" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actress Dakota Fanning poses during a red carpet for the movie "Night Moves", directed by Kelly Reichardt, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actress Dakota Fanning poses during a red carpet for the movie "Night Moves", directed by Kelly Reichardt, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director Terry Gilliam (R) poses with actress Melanie Thierry during a photocall for his movie "The Zero Theorem" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Director Terry Gilliam (R) poses with actress Melanie Thierry during a photocall for his movie "The Zero Theorem" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actress Miori Takimoto, who voiced the role of Naoko Satomi on animated feature film "Kaze Tachinu" (The Wind Rises) directed by Hayao Miyazaki, poses during a red carpet at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actress Miori Takimoto, who voiced the role of Naoko Satomi on animated feature film "Kaze Tachinu" (The Wind Rises) directed by Hayao Miyazaki, poses during a red carpet at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Cast member Evelyne Brochu kisses director Xavier Dolan during a red carpet for his movie "Tom a la Ferme" at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Cast member Evelyne Brochu kisses director Xavier Dolan during a red carpet for his movie "Tom a la Ferme" at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actors Dakota Fanning and Jesse Eisenberg (R) pose during a red carpet for the movie "Night Moves", directed by Kelly Reichardt, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actors Dakota Fanning and Jesse Eisenberg (R) pose during a red carpet for the movie "Night Moves", directed by Kelly Reichardt, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>British actor Daniel Radcliffe (L) looks on as he poses with director John Krokidas of the movie "Kill Your Darlings" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

British actor Daniel Radcliffe (L) looks on as he poses with director John Krokidas of the movie "Kill Your Darlings" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actress Judi Dench (L) poses during a red carpet for the movie "Philomena", directed by Stephen Frears, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actress Judi Dench (L) poses during a red carpet for the movie "Philomena", directed by Stephen Frears, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actress Eleni Roussinou poses during a photocall for the movie "Miss Violence", directed by Alexandros Avranas, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actress Eleni Roussinou poses during a photocall for the movie "Miss Violence", directed by Alexandros Avranas, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actor Tom Welling poses during a red carpet for the movie "Parkland", directed by Peter Landesman, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actor Tom Welling poses during a red carpet for the movie "Parkland", directed by Peter Landesman, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actor Nicolas Cage (R) kisses his wife Alice Kim on a red carpet during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actor Nicolas Cage (R) kisses his wife Alice Kim on a red carpet during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>(L to R) Actor Horst Rehberg, director Philip Groning and actors David Zimmerschied, Alexandra Finder, Pia Kleemann (L bottom) and Chiara Kleemann (R bottom) pose on a red carpet for the movie "The Police Officer's Wife" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

(L to R) Actor Horst Rehberg, director Philip Groning and actors David Zimmerschied, Alexandra Finder, Pia Kleemann (L bottom) and Chiara Kleemann (R bottom) pose on a red carpet for the movie "The Police Officer's Wife" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director Philip Groning poses with Pia Kleemann (L) and Chiara Kleemann (R) during a photocall for the movie "The Police Officer's Wife" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Director Philip Groning poses with Pia Kleemann (L) and Chiara Kleemann (R) during a photocall for the movie "The Police Officer's Wife" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actor Nicolas Cage poses during a photocall for the movie "Joe" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actor Nicolas Cage poses during a photocall for the movie "Joe" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actor James Deen poses during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. Actors Deen and Tenille Houston are in Paul Schrader's movie "The Canyons", which debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actor James Deen poses during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. Actors Deen and Tenille Houston are in Paul Schrader's movie "The Canyons", which debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Eva Riccobono, actress and model, blows soap bubbles during a red carpet at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Eva Riccobono, actress and model, blows soap bubbles during a red carpet at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director Paul Schrader poses during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. Actors James Deen and Tenille Houston are in Schrader's movie "The Canyons", which debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Director Paul Schrader poses during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. Actors James Deen and Tenille Houston are in Schrader's movie "The Canyons", which debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Actress Mia Wasikowska poses during a red carpet at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. Wasikowska stars in the John Curran movie "Tracks", which debuts at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Actress Mia Wasikowska poses during a red carpet at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. Wasikowska stars in the John Curran movie "Tracks", which debuts at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director William Friedkin holds the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement award during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Director William Friedkin holds the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement award during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director John Curran (L) arrives as for a photocall with actress Mia Wasikowska (R) during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Director John Curran (L) arrives as for a photocall with actress Mia Wasikowska (R) during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>George Clooney adjusts his bowtie as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

George Clooney adjusts his bowtie as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director William Friedkin takes a picture as he poses during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 29, 2013. Friedkin received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement 2013 at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Director William Friedkin takes a picture as he poses during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 29, 2013. Friedkin received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement 2013 at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Italian director Emma Dante (L) and actress Alba Rohrwacher poses during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. Rohrwacher, Elena Cotta and Carmine Maringola star in Dante's movie "Via Castellana Bandiera", which debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Italian director Emma Dante (L) and actress Alba Rohrwacher poses during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. Rohrwacher, Elena Cotta and Carmine Maringola star in Dante's movie "Via Castellana Bandiera", which debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Japanese director Sion Sono kisses his wife and actress Megumi Kagurazaka as they pose during a photocall for his movie "Why Don't You Play in Hell" during the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Japanese director Sion Sono kisses his wife and actress Megumi Kagurazaka as they pose during a photocall for his movie "Why Don't You Play in Hell" during the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>George Clooney, director Alfonso Cuaron (2nd L) and producer David Heyman (2nd R) gestures as actress Sandra Bullock arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

George Clooney, director Alfonso Cuaron (2nd L) and producer David Heyman (2nd R) gestures as actress Sandra Bullock arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>George Clooney smiles next to actress Sandra Bullock as their arrive for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

George Clooney smiles next to actress Sandra Bullock as their arrive for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>George Clooney signs autograph for fans as he arrives for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

George Clooney signs autograph for fans as he arrives for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Bernardo Bertolucci, Italian director and president of the jury at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Bernardo Bertolucci, Italian director and president of the jury at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Bernardo Bertolucci, Italian director and president of the jury at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Bernardo Bertolucci, Italian director and president of the jury at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Ryuichi Sakamoto, jury member and Japanese musician, looks on as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Gravity" by director Alfonso Cuaron at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Ryuichi Sakamoto, jury member and Japanese musician, looks on as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Gravity" by director Alfonso Cuaron at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Ryuichi Sakamoto, jury member and Japenese musician, poses during a photocall at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Ryuichi Sakamoto, jury member and Japenese musician, poses during a photocall at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>George Clooney poses with actress Sandra Bullock during a photocall at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013.REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

George Clooney poses with actress Sandra Bullock during a photocall at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013.REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Eva Riccobono, actress and model, poses a day before the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 27, 2013. Riccobono will be hosting the opening and closing ceremonies for the film festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Eva Riccobono, actress and model, poses a day before the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 27, 2013. Riccobono will be hosting the opening and closing ceremonies for the film festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

