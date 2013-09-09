版本:
NY Fashion Week

<p>Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 8, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Models wait to rehearse before a presentation of the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models wait to rehearse before a presentation of the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Models wait to rehearse before a presentation of the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges the audience after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges the audience after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges the audience after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of tmore

2013年 9月 10日

Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model is made up before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model is made up before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models are reflected in a mirror as they present creations from the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Models are reflected in a mirror as they present creations from the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collectmore

2013年 9月 10日

Models are reflected in a mirror as they present creations from the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Clodagh Shannon (L), 15, from Belfast watches a model present a creation during the spring collection Rag &amp; Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. This was Shannon's first fashion show she has attended. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Clodagh Shannon (L), 15, from Belfast watches a model present a creation during the spring collection Rag &more

2013年 9月 10日

Clodagh Shannon (L), 15, from Belfast watches a model present a creation during the spring collection Rag & Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. This was Shannon's first fashion show she has attended. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Fashion journalist Cognac Wellerlane poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Fashion journalist Cognac Wellerlane poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Fashion journalist Cognac Wellerlane poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model makes a face while being made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model makes a face while being made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model makes a face while being made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A man checks his phone before the spring collection Argentina show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man checks his phone before the spring collection Argentina show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A man checks his phone before the spring collection Argentina show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model is made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fmore

2013年 9月 10日

A model is made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/more

2013年 9月 10日

Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A clothes rack is seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A clothes rack is seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A clothes rack is seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models are touched up before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models are touched up before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Models are touched up before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A worker puts down programs on benches before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A worker puts down programs on benches before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A worker puts down programs on benches before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models line up backstage before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models line up backstage before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Models line up backstage before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Signs are seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Signs are seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Signs are seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Mayup, an attendee, poses for a portrait during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Mayup, an attendee, poses for a portrait during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Mayup, an attendee, poses for a portrait during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model tries on a pair of shoes backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model tries on a pair of shoes backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model tries on a pair of shoes backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Shea, a bomb sniffing dog with its handler, stand in front of the photographers pit before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Shea, a bomb sniffing dog with its handler, stand in front of the photographers pit before the presentationmore

2013年 9月 10日

Shea, a bomb sniffing dog with its handler, stand in front of the photographers pit before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model has her make-up done backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model has her make-up done backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model has her make-up done backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model walks onto the runway during a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model walks onto the runway during a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model walks onto the runway during a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model reads directions before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model reads directions before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

A model reads directions before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013.

2013年 9月 10日

Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model uses a playing card to keep her hair in place as she walks the runway during a rehearsal before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model uses a playing card to keep her hair in place as she walks the runway during a rehearsal before a pmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

A model uses a playing card to keep her hair in place as she walks the runway during a rehearsal before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A sign directing models is seen backstage before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A sign directing models is seen backstage before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

A sign directing models is seen backstage before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

