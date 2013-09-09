NY Fashion Week
Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Weekmore
Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection durmore
Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashionmore
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Smore
A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, Septmore
A model presents a creation from the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Wmore
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York more
A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashiomore
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, Semore
A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, Semore
A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models wait to rehearse before a presentation of the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New Yormore
Models wait to rehearse before a presentation of the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashionmore
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Septemmore
A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Weekmore
A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York more
Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashiomore
A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Wmore
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges the audience after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection durimore
Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges the audience after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of tmore
Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is made up before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion more
A model is made up before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models are reflected in a mirror as they present creations from the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collectmore
Models are reflected in a mirror as they present creations from the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Clodagh Shannon (L), 15, from Belfast watches a model present a creation during the spring collection Rag &more
Clodagh Shannon (L), 15, from Belfast watches a model present a creation during the spring collection Rag & Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. This was Shannon's first fashion show she has attended. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fashion journalist Cognac Wellerlane poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. Rmore
Fashion journalist Cognac Wellerlane poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model makes a face while being made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection more
A model makes a face while being made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Sepmore
Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man checks his phone before the spring collection Argentina show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6more
A man checks his phone before the spring collection Argentina show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fmore
A model is made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week Septembmore
Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/more
Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A clothes rack is seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion more
A clothes rack is seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models are touched up before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashmore
Models are touched up before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection duringmore
A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker puts down programs on benches before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection durmore
A worker puts down programs on benches before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week more
A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models line up backstage before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fmore
Models line up backstage before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Septemore
Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Signs are seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Sepmore
Signs are seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Semore
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mayup, an attendee, poses for a portrait during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allemore
Mayup, an attendee, poses for a portrait during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Semore
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model tries on a pair of shoes backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during Nemore
A model tries on a pair of shoes backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week more
A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Shea, a bomb sniffing dog with its handler, stand in front of the photographers pit before the presentationmore
Shea, a bomb sniffing dog with its handler, stand in front of the photographers pit before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has her make-up done backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Famore
A model has her make-up done backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model walks onto the runway during a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New Ymore
A model walks onto the runway during a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collectiomore
Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model reads directions before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Sepmore
A model reads directions before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collectiomore
Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model uses a playing card to keep her hair in place as she walks the runway during a rehearsal before a pmore
A model uses a playing card to keep her hair in place as she walks the runway during a rehearsal before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A sign directing models is seen backstage before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 more
A sign directing models is seen backstage before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
下一个
Venice Film Fest
Red carpet highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
Beyonce at Coney Island
Beyonce rides the rides while filming a music video at Coney Island.
Miley Cyrus: Then and Now
A look at the career of pop singer Miley Cyrus, who shocked viewers with a performance at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
VMA highlights
The winners and performers at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.