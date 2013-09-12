Toronto Film Festival
Indian actress Parineeti Chopra hugs fans as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Fans wait under umbrellas in the rain for the arrivals to start for a screening of the film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT ENVIRONMENT)
Cast member Kenneth Welsh arrives for a screening of the film "The Art of the Steal" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Du Juan arrives for the "American Dreams in China" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Cast member Jay Baruchel takes pictures with fans as he arrives for a screening of the film "The Art of the Steal" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Cast member Scarlett Johansson arrives for a screening of the film "Don Jon" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Cast member Scarlett Johansson's ring is seen on her left hand as she arrives for a screening of the film "Don Jon" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2013. Johansson is engaged to French journalist Romain Dauriac. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Cast member Moran Atias smiles during a news conference for the film "Third Person" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs as she arrives for the "Under the Skin" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Director Joseph Gordon-Levitt arrives for the screening of his film "Don Jon" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Olivia Wilde poses on the red carpet before the screening of "Third Person" during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Cast member Reese Witherspoon arrives for the "Devil's Knot" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Daniel Radcliffe signs autographs for fans as he arrives for the film premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Adrien Brody poses on the red carpet before the screening of "Third Person" during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Cast member Nicolas Cage arrives for the film premiere of "Joe" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Jessica Chastain arrives for the screening of "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Liam Neeson poses on the red carpet before the screening of "Third Person" during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Cast member Ralph Fiennes takes a picture with a fan before a screening of "The Invisible Woman" at the Visa Screening Room during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Actress Julia Roberts attends a news conference for the film "August: Osage County" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Director Ron Howard walks on the red carpet before a screening of the film "Rush" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Cast members Liam Neeson, Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis attend the "Third Person" news conference at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Moran Atias poses on the red carpet before the screening of "Third Person" during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Cast member Chris Hemsworth arrives on the red carpet with his wife Elsa Pataky before a screening of the film "Rush" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Actress Jennifer Morrison arrives for the screening of the film "Gravity" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Jude Law arrives for the film premiere of "Dom Hemingway" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Emilia Clarke arrives for the film premiere of "Dom Hemingway" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Sandra Bullock attends a news conference for the film "Gravity" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Chris Hemsworth arrives on the red carpet with his wife Elsa Pataky before a screening of the film "Rush" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Actor Liam Hemsworth, brother of cast member Chris Hemsworth arrives before a screening of the film "Rush" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Cast members Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Toni Collette attend a news conference for the film "Enough Said" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Liane Balaban arrives before the screening of "The Grand Seduction" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the "Enemy" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Daniel Radcliffe attends a news conference for the film "The F Word" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Idris Elba attends a news conference for the film "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Tom Felton arrives on the red carpet prior to a screening of the film "Therese" at The Princess of Wales Theatre during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Director Mike Myers arrives on the red carpet before a screening of the film "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Jennifer Garner arrives for the screening of "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Matthew McConaughey arrives for the screening of "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend Jason Sudeikis (R) arrive for the film premiere of "Made In America" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Kate Winslet, who is pregnant, greets director Jason Reitman as they arrive for the "Labor Day" film screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Keira Knightley arrives for the film premiere of "Can a Song Save Your Life?" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Tom Lipinski (L) and producer Helen Estabrook laugh as they arrive for the "Labor Day" film screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives for the screening of "Enough Said" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Josh Brolin attends a news conference for the film "Labor Day" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Tracey Fairaway arrives for the screening of "Enough Said" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus sings autographs as she arrives for the screening of "Enough Said" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dakota Fanning, cast member of "The Last Robin Hood" poses on the red carpet before a screening of the film at the Isabel Bader Theatre during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Actor Terrence Howard arrives for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses with fans as he arrives for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actors Jake Gyllenhaal (R) and Hugh Jackman arrive for the "Prisoners" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Zac Efron poses with fans as he arrives for the film premiere of "Parkland" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the film screening of "12 Years a Slave" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Colin Firth arrives for the film premiere of "Railway Man" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Nicole Kidman arrives for the film premiere of "The Railway Man" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Brad Pitt arrives for the screening of the film "12 Years a Slave" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Kristen Wiig arrives for the "Hateship Loveship" screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Glenn Close arrives to the "The Big Chill" reunion screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
