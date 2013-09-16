版本:
London Fashion Week

<p>Models present creations from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Models present creations from the Mary Katrantzou Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Models present creations from the Mary Katrantzou Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Singer Paloma Faith watches the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Singer Paloma Faith watches the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Models present creations from the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Models present creations from the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Models practise on the catwalk wearing shoe covers before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Models practise on the catwalk wearing shoe covers before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A model poses for a photograph backstage before the presentation of the PPQ Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A model poses for a photograph backstage before the presentation of the PPQ Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A model has make up applied backstage at the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model has make up applied backstage at the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Models present creations from the Mulberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the Mulberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Model present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Model present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Models present creations from the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Models present creations from the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>A model has her nails painted backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model has her nails painted backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>A hairstylist works backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A hairstylist works backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Models are reflected in mirrors backstage at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Models are reflected in mirrors backstage at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>A model gets dressed backstage before the presentation of the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model gets dressed backstage before the presentation of the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Models present creations from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Models present creations from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>People watch the Christopher Raeburn Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation live on a video screen outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

People watch the Christopher Raeburn Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation live on a video screen outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Clothes hang on a rail backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Clothes hang on a rail backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Actress Donna Air photographs friends at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Actress Donna Air photographs friends at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>A stylist pins up a model's hair backstage before the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A stylist pins up a model's hair backstage before the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Photographs of models are seen on the floor during a casting call for Haizhen Wang's Spring/Summer 2014 collection in central London September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Photographs of models are seen on the floor during a casting call for Haizhen Wang's Spring/Summer 2014 collection in central London September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>People queue for the Christopher Raeburn Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

People queue for the Christopher Raeburn Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

