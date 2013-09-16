London Fashion Week
Models present creations from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Weekmore
Models present creations from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Mary Katrantzou Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week Septmore
Models present creations from the Mary Katrantzou Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Singer Paloma Faith watches the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection duringmore
Singer Paloma Faith watches the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashionmore
A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week Semore
Models present creations from the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Londomore
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week Septembemore
A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models practise on the catwalk wearing shoe covers before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summmore
Models practise on the catwalk wearing shoe covers before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Weekmore
A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A model poses for a photograph backstage before the presentation of the PPQ Spring/Summer 2014 collection dmore
A model poses for a photograph backstage before the presentation of the PPQ Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A model has make up applied backstage at the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 show during London Fashionmore
A model has make up applied backstage at the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week Sepmore
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Weekmore
A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Models present creations from the Mulberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Weekmore
Models present creations from the Mulberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week Sepmore
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week Sepmore
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week Septembmore
Model present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week Septembemore
A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Weekmore
Models present creations from the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Londomore
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week Septmore
A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week Septembemore
A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week Sepmore
Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week Sepmore
Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model has her nails painted backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashiomore
A model has her nails painted backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A hairstylist works backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection dumore
A hairstylist works backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Models are reflected in mirrors backstage at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London more
Models are reflected in mirrors backstage at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model gets dressed backstage before the presentation of the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection durinmore
A model gets dressed backstage before the presentation of the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week Semore
Models present creations from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
People watch the Christopher Raeburn Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation live on a video screen outsmore
People watch the Christopher Raeburn Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation live on a video screen outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Clothes hang on a rail backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week more
Clothes hang on a rail backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Donna Air photographs friends at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashmore
Actress Donna Air photographs friends at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A stylist pins up a model's hair backstage before the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation more
A stylist pins up a model's hair backstage before the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Photographs of models are seen on the floor during a casting call for Haizhen Wang's Spring/Summer 2014 colmore
Photographs of models are seen on the floor during a casting call for Haizhen Wang's Spring/Summer 2014 collection in central London September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People queue for the Christopher Raeburn Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation outside Somerset House more
People queue for the Christopher Raeburn Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
