2013年 9月 16日

Meet Miss America

<p>Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (L) reacts with 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 9月 16日

<p>Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri reacts after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant as 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan places a tiara on her head in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (C) hugs other contestants after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (C) celebrates after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri performs a traditional Indian dance during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones twirls a baton during the talent portion of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss California Crystal Lee dances during the talent portion of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (R) answers a question from host Lara Spencer during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. Vail, a sergeant in the Kansas Army National Guard, became the first contestant to show off tattoos. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail (2nd R, red) waves while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss California Crystal Lee (C) reacts as she is chosen to move on while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail (C) reacts after hearing she will move forward while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones (2nd R) reacts after being chosen to move forward as she competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Members of the crowd hold up signs cheering on contestants during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Texas Ivana Hall (R) reacts as she is chosen to move forward while she competes in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A crew member walks across the stage before the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

