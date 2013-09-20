版本:
Milan Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>Sophia Nooshin uses a Go-Pro camera as she poses at the entrance of the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the audience at the end of Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Models present creations from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model reads a book backstage at the presentation of the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Models prepare backstage for the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013.. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>Italian designer Roberto Cavalli acknowledges the audience at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Models talk backstage at the presentation of the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model poses backstage at the presentation of the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Dean and Dan Caten acknowledge the audience at the end of the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A shoe of a guest is seen before the start of the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest leaves after the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A blogger arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Guests arrive for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

