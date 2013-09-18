Celebrity style: Kerry Washington
Combination photo shows file photos of actress Kerry Washington, L-R: at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in more
Combination photo shows file photos of actress Kerry Washington, L-R: at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011, at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York on November 7, 2011 and at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California on April 14, 2013. Actress Kerry Washington, the Emmy-nominated actress for her role in the ABC television drama "Scandal" is the "World's Best Dressed Woman," People magazine said on September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Files
Actress Kerry Washington poses for photographers on stage as Project Runway judge Heidi Klum waves in the bmore
Actress Kerry Washington poses for photographers on stage as Project Runway judge Heidi Klum waves in the background before the Project Runway Spring 2014 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating thmore
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Kerry Washington, from the film "Django Unchained," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild more
Actress Kerry Washington, from the film "Django Unchained," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Kerry Washington accepts the President's Award during the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrmore
Actress Kerry Washington accepts the President's Award during the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Kerry Washington attends the UK premiere of Django Unchained in central London January 10, 2013. REUTmore
Actor Kerry Washington attends the UK premiere of Django Unchained in central London January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Januamore
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kerry Washington poses on the red carpet for the German premiere of "Django Unchained" in Berlimore
Cast member Kerry Washington poses on the red carpet for the German premiere of "Django Unchained" in Berlin January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Actress Kerry Washington, one of the stars of the new film "Peeples", produced by Tyler Perry, arrives at tmore
Actress Kerry Washington, one of the stars of the new film "Peeples", produced by Tyler Perry, arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 2011 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 13, 2011. REUTERS/more
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 2011 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kerry Washington poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 21st Annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in more
Actress Kerry Washington poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 21st Annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the William J. Clinton Foundation's Millennium Network Event in Los Angmore
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the William J. Clinton Foundation's Millennium Network Event in Los Angeles, California April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Kerry Washington poses at the premiere of "The Details" at the ArcLight theatre in Los Angeles,more
Cast member Kerry Washington poses at the premiere of "The Details" at the ArcLight theatre in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kerry Washington attends the movie premiere of 'Django Unchained' in Paris January 7, 2013. REUmore
Cast member Kerry Washington attends the movie premiere of 'Django Unchained' in Paris January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, more
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Presenter Kerry Washington tosses back her hair as she prepares to pose with the winner of the Oscar for bemore
Presenter Kerry Washington tosses back her hair as she prepares to pose with the winner of the Oscar for best live action short feature at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. actress Kerry Washington arrives for an evening gala screening of U.S. director David Fincher's in-commore
U.S. actress Kerry Washington arrives for an evening gala screening of U.S. director David Fincher's in-competition film "Zodiac" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Tonelli
Actress Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Visage" in competition atmore
Actress Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Visage" in competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Palermo Shooting" more
Actress Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Palermo Shooting" by German director Wim Wenders at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool
U.S. actress Kerry Washington arrives for the European premiere of her film 'The Last King of Scotland' on more
U.S. actress Kerry Washington arrives for the European premiere of her film 'The Last King of Scotland' on the opening night of the 50th London Film Festival October 18, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
