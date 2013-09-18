Celebrity style: Kerry Washington

Combination photo shows file photos of actress Kerry Washington, L-R: at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011, at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York on November 7, 2011 and at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California on April 14, 2013. Actress Kerry Washington, the Emmy-nominated actress for her role in the ABC television drama "Scandal" is the "World's Best Dressed Woman," People magazine said on September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Files