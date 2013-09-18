版本:
Celebrity style: Kerry Washington

<p>Combination photo shows file photos of actress Kerry Washington, L-R: at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011, at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York on November 7, 2011 and at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California on April 14, 2013. Actress Kerry Washington, the Emmy-nominated actress for her role in the ABC television drama "Scandal" is the "World's Best Dressed Woman," People magazine said on September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Files</p>

Combination photo shows file photos of actress Kerry Washington, L-R: at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011, at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York on November 7, 2011 and at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California on April 14, 2013. Actress Kerry Washington, the Emmy-nominated actress for her role in the ABC television drama "Scandal" is the "World's Best Dressed Woman," People magazine said on September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Files

<p>Actress Kerry Washington poses for photographers on stage as Project Runway judge Heidi Klum waves in the background before the Project Runway Spring 2014 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Kerry Washington poses for photographers on stage as Project Runway judge Heidi Klum waves in the background before the Project Runway Spring 2014 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Actress Kerry Washington, from the film "Django Unchained," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Actress Kerry Washington, from the film "Django Unchained," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Actress Kerry Washington accepts the President's Award during the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Kerry Washington accepts the President's Award during the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Kerry Washington attends the UK premiere of Django Unchained in central London January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Actor Kerry Washington attends the UK premiere of Django Unchained in central London January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Kerry Washington poses on the red carpet for the German premiere of "Django Unchained" in Berlin January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Cast member Kerry Washington poses on the red carpet for the German premiere of "Django Unchained" in Berlin January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Actress Kerry Washington, one of the stars of the new film "Peeples", produced by Tyler Perry, arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Kerry Washington, one of the stars of the new film "Peeples", produced by Tyler Perry, arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 2011 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 2011 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Kerry Washington poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 21st Annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Kerry Washington poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 21st Annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the William J. Clinton Foundation's Millennium Network Event in Los Angeles, California April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the William J. Clinton Foundation's Millennium Network Event in Los Angeles, California April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Cast member Kerry Washington poses at the premiere of "The Details" at the ArcLight theatre in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Kerry Washington poses at the premiere of "The Details" at the ArcLight theatre in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Kerry Washington attends the movie premiere of 'Django Unchained' in Paris January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Cast member Kerry Washington attends the movie premiere of 'Django Unchained' in Paris January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Presenter Kerry Washington tosses back her hair as she prepares to pose with the winner of the Oscar for best live action short feature at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Presenter Kerry Washington tosses back her hair as she prepares to pose with the winner of the Oscar for best live action short feature at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>U.S. actress Kerry Washington arrives for an evening gala screening of U.S. director David Fincher's in-competition film "Zodiac" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Tonelli</p>

U.S. actress Kerry Washington arrives for an evening gala screening of U.S. director David Fincher's in-competition film "Zodiac" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Tonelli

<p>Actress Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Visage" in competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Visage" in competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Actress Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Palermo Shooting" by German director Wim Wenders at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool</p>

Actress Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Palermo Shooting" by German director Wim Wenders at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

<p>U.S. actress Kerry Washington arrives for the European premiere of her film 'The Last King of Scotland' on the opening night of the 50th London Film Festival October 18, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

U.S. actress Kerry Washington arrives for the European premiere of her film 'The Last King of Scotland' on the opening night of the 50th London Film Festival October 18, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

