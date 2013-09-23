iHeartRadio Festival
Singer Ke$ha performs with dancers during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21,more
Singer Ke$ha performs with dancers during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, more
Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Norwegian duo Ylvis perform "The Fox" during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena imore
Norwegian duo Ylvis perform "The Fox" during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miley Cyrus performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERSmore
Miley Cyrus performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Bruno Mars (C) performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTmore
Bruno Mars (C) performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Members of the band Muse perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Lasmore
Members of the band Muse perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Chris Brown performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegamore
Singer Chris Brown performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Katy Perry performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegasmore
Singer Katy Perry performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs introduces Robin Thicke during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Gardenmore
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs introduces Robin Thicke during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Drake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stevemore
Drake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Queen's drummer Roger Meddows Taylor performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Gardenmore
Queen's drummer Roger Meddows Taylor performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Members of the band Muse perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Lasmore
Members of the band Muse perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Adam Lambert (L) performs with Queen's guitarist Brian May during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at more
Singer Adam Lambert (L) performs with Queen's guitarist Brian May during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
British musician Elton John performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena inmore
British musician Elton John performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Robin Thicke (C) performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas,more
Robin Thicke (C) performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Keith Urban performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevamore
Keith Urban performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Thirty Seconds to Mars lead vocalist Jared Leto performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegasmore
Thirty Seconds to Mars lead vocalist Jared Leto performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Avril Lavigne (R) performs on the Village stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada more
Avril Lavigne (R) performs on the Village stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Members of English-Irish boy band The Wanted perform in the Village during the iHeartRadio Music Festival imore
Members of English-Irish boy band The Wanted perform in the Village during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. From left are: Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Max George, and Tom Parker. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Cher Lloyd performs on the Village stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada more
Singer Cher Lloyd performs on the Village stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
下一个
Milan Fashion Week
Collection highlights and street style from Milan.
Celebrity style: Kerry Washington
Actress Kerry Washington, who was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the ABC television drama "Scandal," was named the "World's Best Dressed Woman" by People...
London Fashion Week
Catwalk fashion and backstage moments in London.
Meet Miss America
Miss New York Nina Davuluri is the first Indian-American to wear the crown as Miss America.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.