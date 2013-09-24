版本:
2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Paris Fashion Week

<p>Guests applaud as models present creations by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>A model presents a creation by Korean designer Moon Young Hee as part of her Spring Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>A model presents a creation by Korean designer Moon Young Hee as part of her Spring Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Models present creations by French designer Pascal Millet as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in the protestant church, Temple Protestant de l'Oratoire du Louvre, during Paris fashion week September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Pascal Millet as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Pascal Millet as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Christine Phung as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>A model has make-up applied backstage for the presentation of French designer Christine Phung's Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>American fashion designer Jeff Garner (R) for his sustainable, organic label Prophetik, speaks with Kristen Motil, Miss Tennessee 2009, during a casting call in Paris, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>Kristen Motil (L), Miss Tennessee 2009, measures a model during a casting call for American fashion designer Jeff Garner in Paris, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>American fashion designer Jeff Garner, for his sustainable, organic label Prophetik, looks up towards a model as he holds castings in Paris for models to present his collection for his fashion show, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

<p>A measuring tape and a model's card are seen on a table during a casting call for American fashion designer Jeff Garner in Paris, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

