Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

<p>Scarlett Johansson holds her award for Best Actress for Lost in Translation at the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards in London, February 15, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City for a special screening of her film "scoop" July 26, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson waves from a boat in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson signs autographs as she arrives at the Cinema Palace in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson is seen on set during the first day's filming for director Woody Allen's film "Vicky Christina Barcelona", July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson (C) gets a kiss from Hasty Pudding Theatricals Vice President of the Cast Justin Rodriguez (L) and President Joshua Brener (R) during a parade to honor Johansson as Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet to present her film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses with Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi at the party following the film's premiere in Los Angeles, August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>The silhouette of Scarlett Johansson is cast on stage during the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix Norway</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson gestures as she talks to co-star Ginnifer Goodwin at the party following premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street where she made a promotional appearance, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson looks up at her co-star Liev Schreiber during the curtain call at the opening night of, "A View From The Bridge" on Broadway in New York, January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson and actor Jeremy Renner pose after arriving separately at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson stands next to members of U.S. Armed Forces on stage at the 5th annual Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in Culver City, California June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson attends the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses for pictures as she arrives on the red carpet for the "Goldene Kamera" (Golden Camera) awards ceremony in Berlin, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: ELECTIONS POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT) </p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses during a photocall for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson poses during the red carpet of the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson wears a diamond ring as she poses on the red carpet for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

