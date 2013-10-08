Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive
Scarlett Johansson holds her award for Best Actress for Lost in Translation at the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards in London, February 15, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City for a special screening of her film "scoop" July 26, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Scarlett Johansson waves from a boat in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Scarlett Johansson waves from a boat in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Scarlett Johansson signs autographs as she arrives at the Cinema Palace in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scarlett Johansson is seen on set during the first day's filming for director Woody Allen's film "Vicky Christina Barcelona", July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Actress Scarlett Johansson (C) gets a kiss from Hasty Pudding Theatricals Vice President of the Cast Justin Rodriguez (L) and President Joshua Brener (R) during a parade to honor Johansson as Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet to present her film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Scarlett Johansson poses with Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi at the party following the film's premiere in Los Angeles, August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
The silhouette of Scarlett Johansson is cast on stage during the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix Norway
Scarlett Johansson gestures as she talks to co-star Ginnifer Goodwin at the party following premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street where she made a promotional appearance, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Scarlett Johansson looks up at her co-star Liev Schreiber during the curtain call at the opening night of, "A View From The Bridge" on Broadway in New York, January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Scarlett Johansson and actor Jeremy Renner pose after arriving separately at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Scarlett Johansson stands next to members of U.S. Armed Forces on stage at the 5th annual Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in Culver City, California June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scarlett Johansson attends the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Scarlett Johansson poses for pictures as she arrives on the red carpet for the "Goldene Kamera" (Golden Camera) awards ceremony in Berlin, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: ELECTIONS POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT)
Scarlett Johansson poses during a photocall for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Scarlett Johansson poses during the red carpet of the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Scarlett Johansson wears a diamond ring as she poses on the red carpet for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
