图片 | 2013年 10月 10日 星期四 07:50 BJT

Rockettes rehearsal

<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes take a break during rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>The heels of a dance instructor are seen during the Radio City Rockettes rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>An instructor demonstrates a pose for dancers from the Radio City Rockettes during a rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

