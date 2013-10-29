" /> " />
版本:
中国

The Jonas Brothers

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Nick Jonas (L), Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas (R) of the group The Jonas Brothers pose for photographers during "Arthur Ashe Kid's Day" at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York August 25, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Nick Jonas (L), Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas (R) of the group The Jonas Brothers pose for photographers during "Arthur Ashe Kid's Day" at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York August 25, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
1 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers pose at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers pose at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers arrive for the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers arrive for the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
3 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans cheer during the performance of band Jonas Brothers at the 2008 Wango Tango concert in Irvine, California May 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans cheer during the performance of band Jonas Brothers at the 2008 Wango Tango concert in Irvine, California May 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Jonas Brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick sign autographs for fans as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Camp Rock" in New York June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Jonas Brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick sign autographs for fans as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Camp Rock" in New York June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans watch for the Jonas brothers to arrive for the premiere of the film "Camp Rock" in New York June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans watch for the Jonas brothers to arrive for the premiere of the film "Camp Rock" in New York June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas plays the half-time show during NFL football action between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in Irving, Texas November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas plays the half-time show during NFL football action between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in Irving, Texas November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
7 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Joe Jonas of "The Jonas Brothers" pop band greets the crowd at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Joe Jonas of "The Jonas Brothers" pop band greets the crowd at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
8 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers, (L-R) Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, win best breakthrough artist award at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers, (L-R) Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, win best breakthrough artist award at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Big Rob sings with the Jonas Brothers at the half-time show break during NFL football action between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in Irving, Texas November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Big Rob sings with the Jonas Brothers at the half-time show break during NFL football action between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in Irving, Texas November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
10 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Joe Jonas of "The Jonas Brothers" pop band salutes the crowd at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Joe Jonas of "The Jonas Brothers" pop band salutes the crowd at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
11 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers (from L-R) Kevin, Joe and Nick pose with Katy Perry at the 2009 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event, honoring Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers (from L-R) Kevin, Joe and Nick pose with Katy Perry at the 2009 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event, honoring Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers, Nick (L), Joe and Kevin (R), arrive at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers, Nick (L), Joe and Kevin (R), arrive at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas pose for photographs during a promotion of Walt Disney Pictures' "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" in Los Angeles February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas pose for photographs during a promotion of Walt Disney Pictures' "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" in Los Angeles February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
14 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

(L-R) Stevie Wonder performs with Joe and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

(L-R) Stevie Wonder performs with Joe and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Cast members (from L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Cast members (from L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers, (L-R) Nick, Kevin, and Joe perform at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers, (L-R) Nick, Kevin, and Joe perform at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers poses for photographs at the UK Premiere of the band's movie "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at Leicester Square in central London May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers poses for photographs at the UK Premiere of the band's movie "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at Leicester Square in central London May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
21 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers arrive for the UK premiere of their movie "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at Leicester Square in central London May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers arrive for the UK premiere of their movie "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at Leicester Square in central London May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
22 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Nick Jonas performs with the Jonas Brothers band on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Nick Jonas performs with the Jonas Brothers band on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
23 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans cheer for the Jonas brothers at a special screening of the animated movie "Ponyo" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans cheer for the Jonas brothers at a special screening of the animated movie "Ponyo" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers Kevin and Joe celebrate as they score during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers Kevin and Joe celebrate as they score during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
25 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The shoes of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers are seen as they arrive for the UK premiere of their movie "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at Leicester Square in central London May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The shoes of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers are seen as they arrive for the UK premiere of their movie "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at Leicester Square in central London May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
26 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Two fans scream as they wait for The Jonas Brothers to arrive during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Two fans scream as they wait for The Jonas Brothers to arrive during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
28 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans show their support for The Jonas Brothers during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans show their support for The Jonas Brothers during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
29 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A fan of The Jonas Brothers poses for a picture during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A fan of The Jonas Brothers poses for a picture during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
30 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas brothers (L-R) Kevin, Joe and Nick, greet fans at a special screening of the animated movie "Ponyo" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas brothers (L-R) Kevin, Joe and Nick, greet fans at a special screening of the animated movie "Ponyo" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
31 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans scream as they watch The Jonas Brothers during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans scream as they watch The Jonas Brothers during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
32 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans of the Jonas Brothers chase after the cars transporting them away from the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Fans of the Jonas Brothers chase after the cars transporting them away from the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
34 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Jonas Brothers (from L) Nick, Joe, and Kevin greet fans at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Jonas Brothers (from L) Nick, Joe, and Kevin greet fans at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
35 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Brothers Jonas Powers (L) and Dawson McCall (R) remove debris from the beach in a coast-wide cleanup effort at Bay St. Louis, Mississippi May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Brothers Jonas Powers (L) and Dawson McCall (R) remove debris from the beach in a coast-wide cleanup effort at Bay St. Louis, Mississippi May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
36 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The Jonas Brothers arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
37 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

U.S. pop rock group Jonas Brothers performs during the 54th International Song Festival in Vina del Mar city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

U.S. pop rock group Jonas Brothers performs during the 54th International Song Festival in Vina del Mar city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
38 / 39
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
39 / 39

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers 分享
重新播放
下一个

Underwater photo shoot

Underwater photo shoot
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »