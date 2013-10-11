版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 11日 星期五 12:20 BJT

Ukrainian Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Anna Bublik during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Anna Bublik during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Anna Bublik during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A model has her makeup done backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A model reacts after a presentation of creations by Ukrainian designer Ksenia Kireeva during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Models wait backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A model waits backstage as another (L) comes in after presenting a creation during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A detail is seen on a creation by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina presented by a model during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Models take part in a rehearsal during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

