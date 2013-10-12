版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 12日 星期六 09:05 BJT

NY Comic-Con

<p>A woman dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

<p>Nicci Fette (R), dressed as comic book character Red Sonja, and Courtney Rose (L), dressed as Red Cat, pose for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A fan dressed in a Centaur costume poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A fan dressed as the web comic book character Homestuck poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A man in costume walks past a construction site on his way to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A fan dressed in a unicorn mask arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A man dressed as a character from the comic "Psychosis Y Dementia" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A fan in costume arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Fans in costumes take a break at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Fans dressed as Superman and Superwoman walk to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Stephanie Turner from Colorado dressed as Hawkgirl from the Justice League comic series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A costumed fan arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Costumed fans take a break from the convention floor at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Costumed fans relax in a hallway at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A man in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Kimberly Rosa from New York City dressed as comic series character Harlequin stands on a bench as she looks for her friends at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A family in costumes arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Chris Vick from Los Angeles, California, dressed as Jean Baptiste Emanuel Zorg from the film "The Fifth Element" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A man in a Batman costume holds up an infant dressed as Robin at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A woman dressed as Penelope Pitstop from the popular cartoon series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A costumed fan plays the accordion outside New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A fan in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A fan dressed as a character from the movie "Heat" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week

下一个

Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week

A look at the dresses and creations for Ukrainian Fashion Week.

2013年 10月 11日
Profile: Tom Hanks

Profile: Tom Hanks

A look at the long entertainment career of Tom Hanks.

2013年 10月 11日
Rockettes rehearsal

Rockettes rehearsal

A look behind the curtain at the rehearsal routine for the world famous Radio City Rockettes.

2013年 10月 10日
Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson has been named the sexiest woman alive for the second time by Esquire, the only woman to have been given the title twice by the publication.

2013年 10月 8日

精选图集

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

