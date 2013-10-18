Body on Canvas
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches (R), who has cerebral palsy, is helped by his physiotherapist with his necktie backstage before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, is helped with buttoning his shirt before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, walks backstage after performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, embraces his father after performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
