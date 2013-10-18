版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 23:35 BJT

Body on Canvas

<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches (R), who has cerebral palsy, is helped by his physiotherapist with his necktie backstage before performing a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches (R), who has cerebral palsy, is helped by his physiotherapist with his nemore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches (R), who has cerebral palsy, is helped by his physiotherapist with his necktie backstage before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, is helped with buttoning his shirt before performing a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, is helped with buttoning his shirt before performore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, is helped with buttoning his shirt before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called &ldquomore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, walks backstage after performing a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, walks backstage after performing a piece called more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, walks backstage after performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, embraces his father after performing a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, embraces his father after performing a piece calmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, embraces his father after performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas&rdmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas&rdmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas&rdmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called &ldquomore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas&rdmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas&rdmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas&rdmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas&rdmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 14
<p>Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called &ldquo;Body on Canvas&rdquo; based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas&rdmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Highest-paid TV actors

Highest-paid TV actors

下一个

Highest-paid TV actors

Highest-paid TV actors

Forbes ranks the highest-paid actors on television.

2013年 10月 16日
NY Comic-Con

NY Comic-Con

Thousands of costumed fans and pop culture luminaries attend New York's Comic-Con.

2013年 10月 12日
Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week

A look at the dresses and creations for Ukrainian Fashion Week.

2013年 10月 11日
Profile: Tom Hanks

Profile: Tom Hanks

A look at the long entertainment career of Tom Hanks.

2013年 10月 11日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐