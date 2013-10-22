Shanghai Fashion Week
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Sumore
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Guests watch a model present a creation by BlackGateone during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Weekmore
Guests watch a model present a creation by BlackGateone during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summemore
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Sumore
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summemore
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Sumore
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summemore
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summemore
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summemore
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Sumore
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Sumore
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Sumore
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summemore
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 201more
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 201more
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 201more
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 201more
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 201more
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 201more
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 201more
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERmore
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by View during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carmore
A model presents a creation by View during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by View during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carmore
A model presents a creation by View during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERmore
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERmore
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERmore
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERmore
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERmore
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERmore
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERmore
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
下一个
Body on Canvas
A Brazilian dancer who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon.
Highest-paid TV actors
Forbes ranks the highest-paid actors on television.
NY Comic-Con
Thousands of costumed fans and pop culture luminaries attend New York's Comic-Con.
Ukrainian Fashion Week
A look at the dresses and creations for Ukrainian Fashion Week.
精选图集
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.