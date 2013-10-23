版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四 05:35 BJT

Top-earning dead celebrities

<p>Michael Jackson reclaimed the top spot with earnings of $160 million according to Forbes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Michael Jackson reclaimed the top spot with earnings of $160 million according to Forbes. REUTERS/Stefan Wemore

2013年 10月 24日 星期四

Michael Jackson reclaimed the top spot with earnings of $160 million according to Forbes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 8
<p>Elvis Presley with $55 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Elvis Presley with $55 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 10月 24日 星期四

Elvis Presley with $55 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
2 / 8
<p>Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts characters, with $37 million. REUTERS/Files</p>

Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts characters, with $37 million. REUTERS/Files

2013年 10月 24日 星期四

Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts characters, with $37 million. REUTERS/Files

Close
3 / 8
<p>Elizabeth Taylor with $25 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Elizabeth Taylor with $25 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 10月 24日 星期四

Elizabeth Taylor with $25 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 8
<p>Bob Marley at $18 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Bob Marley at $18 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2013年 10月 24日 星期四

Bob Marley at $18 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 8
<p>Marilyn Monroe with $15 million. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Marilyn Monroe with $15 million. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2013年 10月 24日 星期四

Marilyn Monroe with $15 million. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
6 / 8
<p>John Lennon at $12 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

John Lennon at $12 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 10月 24日 星期四

John Lennon at $12 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 8
<p>Albert Einstein at $10 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Albert Einstein at $10 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 10月 24日 星期四

Albert Einstein at $10 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

下一个

Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Models present creations during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week.

2013年 10月 22日
Body on Canvas

Body on Canvas

A Brazilian dancer who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon.

2013年 10月 18日
Highest-paid TV actors

Highest-paid TV actors

Forbes ranks the highest-paid actors on television.

2013年 10月 16日
NY Comic-Con

NY Comic-Con

Thousands of costumed fans and pop culture luminaries attend New York's Comic-Con.

2013年 10月 12日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐