2013年 10月 25日

Paris apartment art

<p>Visitors line up in front of the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 16, 2013. A Paris art gallery, "Galerie Itinerrance" invited 105 visual artists from around the world to decorate the empty apartments inside and out of a nine-storey social housing tower slated for demolition. The public is invited to visit the largest temporary graffiti street art project, over 4,500 square meters of ground space spread over nine floors, during the month of October before demolition starts. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>Paris art gallery "Galerie Itinerrance" owner Mehdi Ben Cheikh poses in a living room painted by French street artists Bom K and Liliwenn at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A bathroom, painted by French street artist Uno is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A bathroom painted by French street artist Shaka is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A bedroom painted by Australian street artist Vexta is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A bedroom painted by Italian street artist JB Rock is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A dining room painted by French street artist Katre is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A bedroom painted by Tunisian street artist Dabro is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A bathroom painted by British street artist David Walker is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A bathroom painted by Mexican street artist Stinkfish is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A bedroom painted by Brazilian street artist Flip is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A bedroom painted by Portuguese street artist Mario Belem is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A kitchen painted by Italian street artist Hopnn is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A living room painted by Tunisian street artist Dabro is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A bedroom painted by French street artist Nebay is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A kitchen painted by Italian street artist Hopnn is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A living room painted by Italian street artist Orticanoodles is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A living room painted by Italian street artist Tellas is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A bathroom painted by French street artist Niko is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A kitchen and bathroom stairwell painted by French street artist Dan23 is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A living room painted by British street artist Guy Denning is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A living room painted by French street artist Sambre is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>A kitchen painted by French street artist Shuck2 is seen at the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

<p>View of the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" at night in Paris, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

2013年 10月 25日

