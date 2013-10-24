Paris apartment art

Visitors line up in front of the street art project tower "Paris Tour 13" in Paris, October 16, 2013. A Paris art gallery, "Galerie Itinerrance" invited 105 visual artists from around the world to decorate the empty apartments inside and out of a nine-storey social housing tower slated for demolition. The public is invited to visit the largest temporary graffiti street art project, over 4,500 square meters of ground space spread over nine floors, during the month of October before demolition starts. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen