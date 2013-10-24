版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 01:30 BJT

On the set of Transformers

<p>Cast member Stanley Tucci (L) talks to Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz (R) during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. The shooting continues today after the police arrested a suspected triad member on Wednesday following an attempt to extort money from the crew - it was the second attempt in five days to blackmail the Paramount Pictures crew, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast member Stanley Tucci (L) talks to Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz (R) during the filming of a scene formore

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

Cast member Stanley Tucci (L) talks to Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz (R) during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. The shooting continues today after the police arrested a suspected triad member on Wednesday following an attempt to extort money from the crew - it was the second attempt in five days to blackmail the Paramount Pictures crew, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
1 / 10
<p>Cast member Mark Wahlberg runs during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast member Mark Wahlberg runs during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinctionmore

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

Cast member Mark Wahlberg runs during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
2 / 10
<p>Cast member Nicola Peltz acts during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast member Nicola Peltz acts during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction"more

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

Cast member Nicola Peltz acts during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
3 / 10
<p>Cast member Mark Wahlberg (L) talks with a crew member during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast member Mark Wahlberg (L) talks with a crew member during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transfomore

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

Cast member Mark Wahlberg (L) talks with a crew member during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
4 / 10
<p>Cast members Nicola Peltz (L), Jack Reynor (front) and Stanley Tucci (rear) walk during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast members Nicola Peltz (L), Jack Reynor (front) and Stanley Tucci (rear) walk during the filming of a scmore

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

Cast members Nicola Peltz (L), Jack Reynor (front) and Stanley Tucci (rear) walk during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
5 / 10
<p>U.S. director and producer Michael Bay holds a camera during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

U.S. director and producer Michael Bay holds a camera during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformore

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

U.S. director and producer Michael Bay holds a camera during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
6 / 10
<p>Cast members Stanley Tucci (C) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast members Stanley Tucci (C) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformermore

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

Cast members Stanley Tucci (C) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
7 / 10
<p>Cast members Stanley Tucci (top L) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast members Stanley Tucci (top L) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transfomore

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

Cast members Stanley Tucci (top L) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
8 / 10
<p>Police stand guard around a vehicle which is used for the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Police stand guard around a vehicle which is used for the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Amore

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

Police stand guard around a vehicle which is used for the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
9 / 10
<p>U.S director and producer Michael Bay gestures during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

U.S director and producer Michael Bay gestures during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Amore

2013年 10月 25日 星期五

U.S director and producer Michael Bay gestures during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Paris apartment art

Paris apartment art

下一个

Paris apartment art

Paris apartment art

Artists from around the world decorate empty apartments inside a nine-storey social housing tower in Paris slated for demolition.

2013年 10月 25日
Top-earning dead celebrities

Top-earning dead celebrities

Michael Jackson regained the title of the highest-earning dead celebrity in the past year, easily surpassing Elvis Presley and cartoonist Charles Schulz,...

2013年 10月 24日
Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Models present creations during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week.

2013年 10月 22日
Body on Canvas

Body on Canvas

A Brazilian dancer who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon.

2013年 10月 18日

精选图集

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐