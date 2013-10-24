On the set of Transformers

Cast member Stanley Tucci (L) talks to Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz (R) during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. The shooting continues today after the police arrested a suspected triad member on Wednesday following an attempt to extort money from the crew - it was the second attempt in five days to blackmail the Paramount Pictures crew, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu