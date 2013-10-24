On the set of Transformers
Cast member Stanley Tucci (L) talks to Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz (R) during the filming of a scene formore
Cast member Stanley Tucci (L) talks to Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz (R) during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. The shooting continues today after the police arrested a suspected triad member on Wednesday following an attempt to extort money from the crew - it was the second attempt in five days to blackmail the Paramount Pictures crew, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Cast member Mark Wahlberg runs during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinctionmore
Cast member Mark Wahlberg runs during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Cast member Nicola Peltz acts during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction"more
Cast member Nicola Peltz acts during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Cast member Mark Wahlberg (L) talks with a crew member during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transfomore
Cast member Mark Wahlberg (L) talks with a crew member during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Cast members Nicola Peltz (L), Jack Reynor (front) and Stanley Tucci (rear) walk during the filming of a scmore
Cast members Nicola Peltz (L), Jack Reynor (front) and Stanley Tucci (rear) walk during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
U.S. director and producer Michael Bay holds a camera during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformore
U.S. director and producer Michael Bay holds a camera during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Cast members Stanley Tucci (C) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformermore
Cast members Stanley Tucci (C) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Cast members Stanley Tucci (top L) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transfomore
Cast members Stanley Tucci (top L) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police stand guard around a vehicle which is used for the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Amore
Police stand guard around a vehicle which is used for the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
U.S director and producer Michael Bay gestures during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Amore
U.S director and producer Michael Bay gestures during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
下一个
Paris apartment art
Artists from around the world decorate empty apartments inside a nine-storey social housing tower in Paris slated for demolition.
Top-earning dead celebrities
Michael Jackson regained the title of the highest-earning dead celebrity in the past year, easily surpassing Elvis Presley and cartoonist Charles Schulz,...
Shanghai Fashion Week
Models present creations during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week.
Body on Canvas
A Brazilian dancer who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon.
精选图集
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.