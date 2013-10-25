Week in fashion
A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, more
A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation from NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2014 in Beijinmore
A model presents a creation from NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2014 in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Nina Ruchkina during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty Octmore
A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Nina Ruchkina during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a creation by Kazakhstan's Aida Kaumenova design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Amore
A model presents a creation by Kazakhstan's Aida Kaumenova design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Nina Ruchkina during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty Octmore
A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Nina Ruchkina during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, more
A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a design by Exclamation Design on the opening night of the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, more
A model presents a design by Exclamation Design on the opening night of the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summemore
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from 2014 NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection amore
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from 2014 NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models display creations by Dominican designer Jackeline Then during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Samore
Models display creations by Dominican designer Jackeline Then during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERmore
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation of NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2014 in Beijing,more
A model presents a creation of NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2014 in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow in Cali October 2more
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow in Cali October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow in Cali October 2more
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow in Cali October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Models rehearse for Guyana Fashion Week 2013 at Rahaman Park in Houston October 24, 2013.REUTERS/Andrea De more
Models rehearse for Guyana Fashion Week 2013 at Rahaman Park in Houston October 24, 2013.REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's Aida Kaumenova design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almamore
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's Aida Kaumenova design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's Atelier Artisan design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almmore
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's Atelier Artisan design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model displays a creation by Dominican designer Larissa Salcedo during Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Samore
A model displays a creation by Dominican designer Larissa Salcedo during Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Models get ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. more
Models get ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model gets ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013more
A model gets ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
