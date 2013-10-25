版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 26日 星期六 01:15 BJT

Week in fashion

<p>A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, more

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2014 in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A model presents a creation from NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2014 in Beijinmore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model presents a creation from NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2014 in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
2 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Nina Ruchkina during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Nina Ruchkina during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty Octmore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Nina Ruchkina during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
3 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Kazakhstan's Aida Kaumenova design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A model presents a creation by Kazakhstan's Aida Kaumenova design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Amore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Kazakhstan's Aida Kaumenova design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Nina Ruchkina during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Nina Ruchkina during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty Octmore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Nina Ruchkina during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
5 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, more

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 20
<p>A model presents a design by Exclamation Design on the opening night of the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A model presents a design by Exclamation Design on the opening night of the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, more

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model presents a design by Exclamation Design on the opening night of the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
7 / 20
<p>Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summemore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from 2014 NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from 2014 NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection amore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from 2014 NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 20
<p>Models display creations by Dominican designer Jackeline Then during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Models display creations by Dominican designer Jackeline Then during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Samore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

Models display creations by Dominican designer Jackeline Then during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
10 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation of NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2014 in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A model presents a creation of NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2014 in Beijing,more

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model presents a creation of NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2014 in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow in Cali October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow in Cali October 2more

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow in Cali October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
13 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow in Cali October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow in Cali October 2more

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow in Cali October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
14 / 20
<p>Models rehearse for Guyana Fashion Week 2013 at Rahaman Park in Houston October 24, 2013.REUTERS/Andrea De Silva</p>

Models rehearse for Guyana Fashion Week 2013 at Rahaman Park in Houston October 24, 2013.REUTERS/Andrea De more

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

Models rehearse for Guyana Fashion Week 2013 at Rahaman Park in Houston October 24, 2013.REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Close
15 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Kazakhstan's Aida Kaumenova design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Models present creations by Kazakhstan's Aida Kaumenova design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almamore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

Models present creations by Kazakhstan's Aida Kaumenova design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
16 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Kazakhstan's Atelier Artisan design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Models present creations by Kazakhstan's Atelier Artisan design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almmore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

Models present creations by Kazakhstan's Atelier Artisan design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
17 / 20
<p>A model displays a creation by Dominican designer Larissa Salcedo during Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A model displays a creation by Dominican designer Larissa Salcedo during Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Samore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model displays a creation by Dominican designer Larissa Salcedo during Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
18 / 20
<p>Models get ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Models get ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. more

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

Models get ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
19 / 20
<p>A model gets ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A model gets ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013more

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A model gets ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Celebrity style: Lady Gaga

Celebrity style: Lady Gaga

下一个

Celebrity style: Lady Gaga

Celebrity style: Lady Gaga

A look at the fashion and style of performer Lady Gaga.

2013年 10月 26日
Kim and Kanye engaged

Kim and Kanye engaged

Rapper Kanye West popped the question to his reality star girlfriend Kim Kardashian at San Francisco's Major League Baseball stadium he rented for her 33rd...

2013年 10月 25日
On the set of Transformers

On the set of Transformers

Shooting for the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" continued in Hong Kong after police arrested a suspected triad member following an attempt to extort...

2013年 10月 25日
Paris apartment art

Paris apartment art

Artists from around the world decorate empty apartments inside a nine-storey social housing tower in Paris slated for demolition.

2013年 10月 25日

精选图集

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐