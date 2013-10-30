Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Models present creations from the FH for Fause Haten 2014 Winter Collection, on the street during Sao Paulomore
Models present creations from the FH for Fause Haten 2014 Winter Collection, on the street during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the FH for Fause Haten 2014 Winter Collection, on the street during Sao Pamore
A model presents a creation from the FH for Fause Haten 2014 Winter Collection, on the street during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Ellus 2014 Winter Collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 20more
Models present creations from the Ellus 2014 Winter Collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the FH for Fause Haten 2014 Winter Collection, on the street during Sao Pamore
A model presents a creation from the FH for Fause Haten 2014 Winter Collection, on the street during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the FH for Fause Haten 2014 Winter Collection on the street during Sao Paulo more
Models present creations from the FH for Fause Haten 2014 Winter Collection on the street during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Juliana Jabour 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Ocmore
A model presents a creation from the Juliana Jabour 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Juliana Jabour 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Ocmore
A model presents a creation from the Juliana Jabour 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Vitorino Campos 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Omore
A model presents a creation from the Vitorino Campos 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Fernanda Yamamoto 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Weekmore
A model presents a creation from the Fernanda Yamamoto 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Fernanda Yamamoto 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Ocmore
Models present creations from the Fernanda Yamamoto 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Octobmore
A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Octobmore
A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Osklen 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28, 2more
Models present creations from the Osklen 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Osklen 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28, 2more
Models present creations from the Osklen 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28more
Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Uma Raquel Davidowicz 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Weemore
Models present creations from the Uma Raquel Davidowicz 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Uma Raquel Davidowicz 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion more
A model presents a creation from the Uma Raquel Davidowicz 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Octomore
A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation in a subway station during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013more
A model presents a creation in a subway station during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, more
A model presents a creation in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation on a train in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo Omore
A model presents a creation on a train in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 201more
Models present creations in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations in a subway station during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. Rmore
Models present creations in a subway station during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
下一个
The Jonas Brothers
The pop-rock trio have decided to call it quits for now.
Underwater photo shoot
A photographer and model head underwater for a photo shoot beneath the Red Sea.
Week in fashion
Highlights from fashion weeks in Colombia, China and Kazakhstan.
Celebrity style: Lady Gaga
A look at the fashion and style of performer Lady Gaga.
精选图集
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.