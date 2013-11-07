版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 12:15 BJT

Country Music Awards

<p>Zac Brown (L) with Dave Grohl performs "Day For the Dead" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Zac Brown (L) with Dave Grohl performs "Day For the Dead" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Taylor Swift (R) reacts on stage with Faith Hill after accepting the CMA Pinnacle Award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Taylor Swift (R) reacts on stage with Faith Hill after accepting the CMA Pinnacle Award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for vocal group of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for vocal group of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Alan Jackson (C) and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones (above) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Alan Jackson (C) and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones (above) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>(L-R) Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schalpman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi West of Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

(L-R) Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schalpman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi West of Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Carrie Underwood performs a medley of songs at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Carrie Underwood performs a medley of songs at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Tim McGraw performs "Southern Girl" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Tim McGraw performs "Southern Girl" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood introduce the next musical act at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood introduce the next musical act at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>A projection of singer Taylor Swift is shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

A projection of singer Taylor Swift is shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Blake Shelton accepts the award for album of the year for "Based on a True Story" with his producer Scott Hendricks (L) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Blake Shelton accepts the award for album of the year for "Based on a True Story" with his producer Scott Hendricks (L) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Hunter Hayes (L) and Jason Mraz present the award for best new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Hunter Hayes (L) and Jason Mraz present the award for best new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Taylor Swift performs "Red" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Taylor Swift performs "Red" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Florida Georgia Line performs "Round Here" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Florida Georgia Line performs "Round Here" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert perform "We Were Us" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert perform "We Were Us" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

<p>Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Laura Bell Bundy arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Laura Bell Bundy arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Chaley Rose poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Chaley Rose poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Dustin Lynch arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Dustin Lynch arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Jase Robertson (L) and Willie Robertson from the Duck Dynasty TV show pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Jase Robertson (L) and Willie Robertson from the Duck Dynasty TV show pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Cassadee Pope arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Cassadee Pope arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Lauren Alaina poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Lauren Alaina poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Hayley Orrantia poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Hayley Orrantia poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Blake Shelton and his wife, singer Miranda Lambert, arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Blake Shelton and his wife, singer Miranda Lambert, arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singing trio The Henningsens, Brian Henningsen (R), his son Aaron, and daughter Clara, arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singing trio The Henningsens, Brian Henningsen (R), his son Aaron, and daughter Clara, arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>The band Parmalee poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

The band Parmalee poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Rodney Atkins and his guest poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Rodney Atkins and his guest poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Jake Owen and his wife Lacey arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Jake Owen and his wife Lacey arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Will Hoge and wife Julia arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Will Hoge and wife Julia arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Clay Walker and wife Jessica Craig pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Clay Walker and wife Jessica Craig pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Actress Lucy Hale poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Actress Lucy Hale poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Jennifer Nettles poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Jennifer Nettles poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Taylor Swift poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Taylor Swift poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Angaleena Presley poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Angaleena Presley poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Kellie Pickler arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Kellie Pickler arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Laura Bell Bundy arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Laura Bell Bundy arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Danielle Bradbery arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Danielle Bradbery arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Kimberly Schalpman of Little Big Town poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Kimberly Schalpman of Little Big Town poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Lynn Anderson arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Lynn Anderson arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Joy Williams poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Joy Williams poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Joy Williams (L) and Connie Britton pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Joy Williams (L) and Connie Britton pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Singer Faith Hill arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Singer Faith Hill arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Jana Kramer poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Jana Kramer poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

<p>Sheryl Crow poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

Sheryl Crow poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

