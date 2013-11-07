Country Music Awards
Zac Brown (L) with Dave Grohl performs "Day For the Dead" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Taylor Swift (R) reacts on stage with Faith Hill after accepting the CMA Pinnacle Award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs present the award for vocal group of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Alan Jackson (C) and George Strait perform "He Stopped Loving Her Today" as a tribute to the late George Jones (above) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
(L-R) Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schalpman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi West of Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood performs a medley of songs at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Tim McGraw performs "Southern Girl" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood introduce the next musical act at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A projection of singer Taylor Swift is shown before she accepts the CMA Pinnacle award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Blake Shelton accepts the award for album of the year for "Based on a True Story" with his producer Scott Hendricks (L) at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Hunter Hayes (L) and Jason Mraz present the award for best new artist of the year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Taylor Swift performs "Red" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Florida Georgia Line performs "Round Here" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert perform "We Were Us" at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Laura Bell Bundy arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Chaley Rose poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Dustin Lynch arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jase Robertson (L) and Willie Robertson from the Duck Dynasty TV show pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Cassadee Pope arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Lauren Alaina poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Hayley Orrantia poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Blake Shelton and his wife, singer Miranda Lambert, arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singing trio The Henningsens, Brian Henningsen (R), his son Aaron, and daughter Clara, arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
The band Parmalee poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Rodney Atkins and his guest poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Jake Owen and his wife Lacey arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Will Hoge and wife Julia arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Clay Walker and wife Jessica Craig pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actress Lucy Hale poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jennifer Nettles poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Taylor Swift poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Angaleena Presley poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Kellie Pickler arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Laura Bell Bundy arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Danielle Bradbery arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Kimberly Schalpman of Little Big Town poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Lynn Anderson arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Joy Williams poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Joy Williams (L) and Connie Britton pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Faith Hill arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jana Kramer poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Sheryl Crow poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
